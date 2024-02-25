Steve Sarkisian's wife, Loreal Sarkisian, has a penchant for showing off her luxury brand collection ranging from sunglasses, purses, bags, etc. This time, Loreal stunned her fans with a rather sporty post on Instagram.

She captured a pair of running shoes by the luxury fashion brand Chanel. The off-white shoes featuring copper-colored streaks and outlines are worth $4014. She captioned her post:

"...on the run, in my runners, duh!"

Screenshot via Instagram

While Loreal Sarkisian is working on her fitness, Texas HC Steve Sarkisian is busy in the transfer portal and training field, preparing the Longhorns for another successful campaign in the 2024 college football season.

Loreal Sarkisian graces fashion show in Austin

The First Lady of Texas Football attended the Austin Woman Fashion Show 2024 in Austin, Texas. Recognized for her unique fashion sense, Loreal shared photos of her participation in the event on Instagram.

Enjoyed being a part of the Austin Woman inaugural Fashion Show,” Loreal wrote in the post's caption. “It's always exciting to see new perspectives and expressions on clothing.”

“Congrats to all the designers and a huge s/o to Austin Woman magazine for sponsoring. Thanks again for having me. XOLO," said Loreal.

Loreal Sarkisian contributed to the Lone Star State's fashion landscape. The event, hosted at Austin PBS-KLRU, featured an exclusive conversation with designer Nina Means, complemented by gourmet bites and cocktails.

Described by Austin Woman magazine as a dive into "mesmerizing fashion and boutique pop-up wonders," the show celebrated diverse perspectives and expressions in clothing.

