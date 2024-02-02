Texas Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian's wife, Loreal Sarkisian, was seen hitting the fashion curve throughout the 2023 college football season. Earning the title "First Lady of Texas Football," she has immersed himself in the fashion industry.

On Thursday, Loreal posted a stylish picture on Instagram hinting at a potential partnership with the French luxury fashion house - Balmain, which is reportedly worth $522 million. Steve Sarkisian's wife wore a white Balmain-Paris top, a jacket and patterned joggers with pink stripes on the sides.

Complimenting her look with a black bag and white sneakers, Loreal captioned the post:

"Balmain x Aspen loading… #travelday XOLO 🤍"

From partnering with Deion Sanders' daughter - Deiondra Sanders to showing off her Lamborghini, Loreal has treated her fans to snippets of her adventurous career while becoming a fan favorite in Austin.

Steve Sarkisian reacts to wife's Balmain connection

Texas coach Steve Sarkisian reacted to the news of his wife's latest achievement in her career. Commenting on the above Instagram post, he wrote:

"The bag has never been Under!!😂"

The fans were also ecstatic and showered Loreal with their love and affection. Here's a look at some of the reactions:

Loreal Sarkisian's collaboration with Givenchy

In October 2023, Loreal Sarkisian grabbed the headlines for another victory in the fashion world. After she returned from her Parisian stint at Givenchy's fashion week, she declared a groundbreaking collaboration with the luxury brand.

Taking to Instagram, she shared the news, writing:

"Fyi, this is the first time in the history of Givenchy that they partnered with someone and allowed a full on production and recreation of a collection."

Providing insights into the partnership, she revealed her hands-on approach, from selecting models to curating looks:

"I picked the models……..they approved them. I told them my vision……they brought it to life. I curated the looks……they approved all of them. I made history yesterday."

Givenchy, valued at $2 billion, collaborating with Loreal Sarkisian, signifies her unique creative input and space in the industry.

