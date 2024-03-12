IN PHOTOS: Steve Sarkasian’s wife Loreal Sarkisian’s shows off stunning pink dress from luxurious event ft. Balmain Paris

Steve Sarkisian's wife, Loreal Sarkisian, took to Instagram to share some snippets from a Balmain Paris event. She showed off a stunning pink dress she chose for the ladies' luncheon, showcasing her style statement yet again. The Texas Longhorns first lady also thanked everyone who made it to the event.

Loreal has made a name for herself as a celebrity stylist and for her unwavering support for the Longhorns football program. She has been a regular at the Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium and fans look up to her for her fashion sense. In the latest post on Instagram, she showed why that is the case.

Here are the snippets from the Balmain Paris event:

“Balmain x Loreal Sarkisian. Thank you to all the ladies beho came! You all are so beautiful inside and out…and a special to my Balmain family,” Loreal wrote in the caption.

Loreal wore a pink dress with black polka dots. A large flower, made of the same fabric made the dress even more eye-catching. Loreal posed for the photographs before the event. She also gave the fans a sneak peek into the large luncheon table where she wined and dined with attendees.

Loreal partnered with Balmain last month and since has been active on the brand circuit with the fashion giant. While her fashion sense has been on point at every occasion, this one certainly takes the cake.

Loreal Sarkisian termed ‘Barbie’ for her luncheon look

The college football world was in awe of the latest Loreal Sarkisian look at the Balmain event. Fans were left in awe of her and quickly started calling her Barbie for it:

Fans called Loreal Barbie for her look.

Loreal regularly shares her fashionable looks with fans on Instagram. Not only a common fan, but the elite of college football also wait for her new styles to take inspiration from.

Former Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban's daughter, Kristen Saban, credits Loreal for helping her create her own style. Social media users will be looking forward to another one of her looks.

