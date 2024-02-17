Steve Sarkisian’s wife Loreal Sarkisian gives fans a peek into glamorous life as “first lady of Longhorns” marks her presence at women’s fashion show

Texas coach Steve Sarkisian's wife, Loreal Sarkisian, took to Instagram on Thursday to share snippets of a fashion show she was a part of, giving fans a sneak peek into the glamorous life of such events. With that, Loreal also marked her presence at the Austin Woman Fashion Show 2024 in Austin, Texas.

Loreal is an acclaimed celebrity stylist with a unique fashion sense that the college football world witnesses on a regular basis. Apart from that, the self-proclaimed "First Lady of Texas Football" travels around the country and to different parts of the world to be a part of new fashion waves.

She expressed her happiness for participating in the Lone Star State fashion show and thanked the organizers for having her.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

“Enjoyed being a part of the Austin Woman inaugural Fashion Show,” Loreal wrote in the post's caption. “It's always exciting to see new perspectives and expressions on clothing. Congrats to all the designers and a huge s/o to Austin Woman magazine for sponsoring. Thanks again for having me. XOLO.”

The show was held at Austin PBS- KLRU on Wednesday. It had an exclusive talk with designer Nina Means, along with gourmet bites and cocktails. According to the Austin Woman magazine, it was a dive into "mesmerizing fashion and boutique pop-up wonders."

Loreal has become quite famous for her fashion advice in the college football world. Kristen Saban, daughter of former Alabama coach Nick Saban, has credited Loreal for helping develop her fashion statement that has been visible on the gamedays featuring the Crimson Tide. These days, the First Lady of the Longhorns is quite busy with various events.

Also read: $5,000,000 worth Steve Sarkisian gushes over wife Loreal Sarkisian’s latest IG pictures ft. $5340 worth Gucci bag

Loreal Sarkisian and the Balmain event in Aspen

Loreal Sarkisian recently collaborated with Balmain and was at the brand's event in Aspen, Colorado. She shared snippets of the time she spent at the French fashion behemoth’s gala and thanked it for having her. The reel had many stunning outfits she wore while she was there.

“Aspen Recap…..thank you so much Balmain for having me," she captioned the post.

The 38-year-old has been at the forefront of giving her opinion on the fashion game of many celebrities. With all that she is doing in her space, the stylist has really carved out a unique place for herself.

Also read: Steve Sarkisian’s wife Loreal Sarkisian shows off dazzling Balmain Paris bag worth $1700 - “Red lips and leather go together”