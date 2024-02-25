IN PHOTOS: TCU unveils $50M plan to enhance Horned Frogs' football and athletic facilities ft. Hydrotherapy, Sauna and more

The TCU Athletics Facility and Horned Frogs will see a change in what is called the school's most comprehensive construction in its athletic history. A $50 million Athletic Human Performance Center Renovation and Expansion Project kicked off last month.

The construction was announced in 2022, with a donation of $10 million from the Jane & John Justin Foundation. The donor-funded project will support all 55 TCU student-athletes in the 22-sport program and will include two new facilities and the renovation of two others.

The existing Bob Lilly Performance Center will see a renovation along with the development of a Restoration and Wellness Center. Construction of a new Football Performance Center will also take place, coupled with the expansion of the entryway to the TCU football facilities. Therefore, it looks like the Horned Frogs will also take advantage of the revamp.

The Restoration and Wellness Center of the facility, spanning 10,000 square feet, will offer amenities like a cryo lounge, hydro massage, nutrition area and red light therapy. Additionally, the new Football Performance Center will also have a sprawling 20,000 square feet of strength and conditioning space, meeting rooms, technology centers, etc. The completion of the project is scheduled for July 2025.

The chancellor, Victor J. Boschini Jr., said:

“This project positions TCU Athletics among the top collegiate athletics facilities in the country. The new Athletics Human Performance Center enables us to provide the most elite training and wellness programs for our student-athletes – which will help them achieve their goals on and off the field. We are grateful for our donors who are making this project possible through their generous support of TCU Athletics.”

Horned Frogs are hungry to prove themselves in the upcoming spring practice

Even though the Horned Frogs did not go as far as they envisioned themselves to, it only added more fire in them to achieve the same kind of success they did under the former QB Max Duggan.

The Horned Frogs ended their 2023 season with a 5-7 record, a far cry from the 13-2 record they achieved in 2022. At a recent conference, players expressed their feelings and talked about their expectations entering the 2024 spring practice.

Josh Hoover, TCU's current sophomore QB, said:

“Every year you got to prove yourself and go out and get better and I'm thankful for the last half of the season...I feel like I have the opportunity to just build on what happened and fix some of the mistakes and focus where I need to focus, so it's going to be good.”

Hoover is not the only one who is trying to keep hopes and spirits high. His teammate, JP Richardson, the senior wide receiver, spoke highly of Hoover's leadership qualities. Additionally, on the defensive side of the team, the picture is changing with the addition of a new defensive coordinator, Andy Avalos.