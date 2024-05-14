IN PHOTOS: Texas A&M TE Donovan Green and wife Emily Jade share snippets from fun-filled honeymoon in Bahamas

Donovan Green and his wife Emily Jade shared snippets from their fun-filled honeymoon with their fans. The couple shared some snaps on Instagram while enjoying themselves in the Bahamas, having an underwater adventure and a relaxing day on the beach.

The Texas A&M Aggies tight end did not get game time due to an ACL tear in the 2023 season. In his freshman year, he had ably played the role of a utility option in Jimbo Fisher's offense in 2022. He recently got married to his longtime girlfriend, and the couple is now off on a vacation before the upcoming college football season.

Here are the snippets shared by the Texas A&M Aggies tight end Donovan Green and his wife Emily Jade:

An underwater adventure for the couple.

The serene beach scenes.

Donovan Green and Emily Jade on their honeymoon.

The couple had a fun time in Nassau, Bahamas, before heading to Sandals Private Island for an underwater adventure. Jade also shared a cozy picture with her husband, showcasing the bond that the two share with each other. Green amplified the snippets among his social media followers by resharing them in his Instagram stories.

Donovan Green and Emily Jade, who had been dating since high school, got engaged just before the 2023 season after the tight end popped the question on a fall day in August. Green chose a beach setting to pop the question.

Donovan Green and Emily Jade’s marriage

While they got engaged in August 2023, Donovan Green and Emily Jade waited almost nine months to plan and execute their marriage ceremony.

The couple exchanged their vows last Friday in El Lago, Texas. The wedding ceremony had a garden party theme, and the couple hosted a reception for friends at Waters Edge in Nasa Parkway, El Lago.

Green would be up for a comeback into the Aggies squad after spending a year on the sidelines due to the ACL tear. With Jimbo Fisher no longer with Texas A&M, he will be playing under the guidance of new head coach Mike Elko. The tight end certainly looked promising in his freshman year, and Elko will look to tap into that potential.

Jade has been Green's cheerleader for a long time now, and he would need her support as he tries to bring his college career back on track.