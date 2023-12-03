IN PHOTOS: Texas QB Quinn Ewers relishes memorable time with Undertaker after bagging Big 12 championship title

The Texas Longhorns quarterback, Quinn Ewers, seems to be enjoying his time after winning the Big 12 championship title. WWE superstar The Undertaker was present during the trophy presentation ceremony and seen handing the MVP award to Ewers for his exceptional play in the championship game.

Here are some of the photos from the memorable night for Quinn, the Longhorns and their fans:

The Undertaker has been a big Texas fan for many years, and it was fitting to see him support his team at the podium. Moreover, other WWE stars like Sheamus, McIntyre and Jade Cargill were present to witness the spectacle.

The No.3 ranked team in the country was against No. 21 ranked Oklahoma State Cowboys in the Big 12 championship game. The game was played at the AT&T stadium in Arlington and finished the way a majority of the fans expected it to.

The Longhorns entered the game with a 12-1 record and a seven-game winning streak compared to the Cowboys' record of 9-4. They dominated, winning the first quarter 21-7, straightaway ending Oklahoma's hopes.

Quinn Ewers led his team outstandingly in offense, finishing with an astounding 35 complete passes out of 43 attempts, throwing 452 yards, four touchdowns, and an interception. Ultimately, Texas swept the game 49-21 to lift the conference trophy.

What is next for Texas and Quinn Ewers?

This was the last time fans saw the Texas Longhorns as part of the Big 12. From next season, the team will be part of the SEC, where the competition is already tight with Georgia and Alabama present.

Ewers have a bright future ahead, being the only player with an NIL deal worth over $1 million. He has surely attracted a lot of attention with his play and MVP performance.

Whether people will see him in Texas next season is a question that will stay with everyone for a long time.