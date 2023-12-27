IN PHOTOS: Texas State celebrates historic bowl victory by emptying SMU’s booze supply

Texas State fans might just have hacked the perfect way to celebrate a bowl win. The Texas State Bobcats have recently grabbed the first bowl victory in the program's history, beating the Rice Owls by 45 points to 21. Overwhelmed with such a historic feat, fans of the team drowned themselves in celebration with booze.

The First Responder Bowl game was held yesterday, on Dec. 26, at Gerald J. Ford Stadium, the home ground of the SMU Mustangs.

As reported by a college football fan page on X, fans of the Bobcats exhausted all available booze at their side of the stadium. When that wasn't enough, they swept into other sections of the stadium, with stores running out of booze about five minutes into the third quarter.

The making of Texas State's historic victory at the First Responder Bowl

A lot was at stake for both Texas State and Rice going into the bowl game on Boxing Day. It was the first bowl appearance by the Bobcats at the FBS level, while the Owls hadn't won a bowl game since 2014. Eventually the Bobcats emerged the winners with a 45-21 victory, much to the delight of their passionate fans.

Texas State football head coach G.J. Kinne had just penned a contract extension earlier in December. The win brought Kinne's total wins in charge of the Bobcats to eight games after one season. The team recorded the exact number of wins in both 2021 and 2022.

They were led by quarterback TJ Finley, who has had stops at LSU and Auburn, but eventually found a home at Texas State. Despite intense pressure from the Rice defense, he completed 15 of 29 pass attempts for 152 yards, bringing his total passing yards to 3,439.

Running back Jahmyl Jeter also had the game of his life, rushing eight times for 36 yards and three touchdowns. Ismail Mahdi led the Bobcats in rushing with 24 carries for 122 yards.

The Bobcats put up an impressive defense, recovering two fumbles and recording a total of seven turnovers in the game. It is the most turnovers they've had in a game since moving to the FBS.

Linebacker Brian Holloway intercepted two passes, both of which he returned for touchdowns. Safeties Bobby Crosby and Shawn Bolton had one interception each, the same as Kaleb Ford-Dement.

