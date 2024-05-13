IN PHOTOS: USC HC Lincoln Riley shares snippets with wife Caitlin Riley and daughters celebrating a special day

Lincoln Riley took to Instagram on Sunday to share snaps of his wife, Caitlin Riley, and their two daughters. He did so to celebrate Mother's Day and included special family moments in the carousel. The USC Trojans coach also wrote a short but sweet Mother's Day wish.

Riley had a rather disappointing second season in South California after dominating in his first year in charge of the Trojans. He would be raring to get his team back on track this fall with a new-look offense after quarterback Caleb Williams’ departure to the NFL. Before diving into the upcoming college football season, he marked the special day for his wife through a social media post.

Here are the snippets shared by Trojans coach Lincoln Riley while celebrating Mother's Day with his wife Caitlin Riley and their two daughters:

“Happy Mother's Day,” he wrote in the caption with a heart emoji.

Riley met Caitlin as a student at Texas Tech, and they started dating soon after. Their relationship grew, and they married each other in 2007. Interestingly, the couple shares the same date of birth, Sept. 5, 1983.

They have two daughters, Sloan and Stella, who were featured in Lincoln Riley's Mother's Day post for his wife. The trio of mother and daughters are often seen at USC football games, enthusiastically cheering for Riley's Trojans.

Riley started his coaching career at his alma mater, Texas Tech, before moving to East Carolina to take up the job of offensive coordinator. His first head coaching role came with the Oklahoma Sooners in 2017, and he then moved to USC before the start of the 2022 season.

Lincoln Riley and Caitlin Riley went to support Caleb Williams at the 2024 NFL draft

Lincoln Riley attended the 2024 NFL draft in Detroit, Michigan, last month to support USC’s star quarterback, Caleb Williams. The couple shared a snap while posing together at Hart Plaza, just before the draft proceedings began. They also posed with the 2022 Heisman Trophy winner.

Williams followed Riley from Oklahoma to USC in 2022 and won the Heisman in his first season with the Trojans. Though the 2023 season didn't go as expected for both the team and its signal-caller, it didn't affect his draft stock. Williams went to the Chicago Bears as the first overall pick of the draft's 2024 edition.

Who should replace him in coach Riley's offense at USC in the upcoming season? Have your say in the comments section below!