PHOTO: USC HC Lincoln Riley and wife Caitlin Riley mark their presence to support projected No. 1 draft pick Caleb Williams in Detriot

USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley is in Detroit to support Caleb Williams at the 2024 NFL Draft. He marked his presence at the mega event with his wife, Caitlin Riley, at the Hart Plaza with a snap.

Lincoln Riley and his wife shared this snap on Instagram.

Caleb Williams threw for a whopping 4,537 passing yards and 42 passing touchdowns on his way to the Heisman Trophy in his first season with the Trojans. He followed it up with 3,633 passing yards and 30 passing touchdowns in 2023.

The only thing missing from his resume is a national title but he is still likely to be picked ahead of players who have that honor.

Williams played two seasons under Riley with the USC Trojans, which marked his best time in college football. The quarterback won the Heisman Trophy in 2022 and established himself as an elite QB prospect. He is projected to be the first overall pick in the draft.

If Williams indeed gets picked up first overall, it will be Riley’s third first overall pick in his career. It is a record that nobody else has achieved to date in college football. So the QB is on the cusp of creating history for his head coach.

Caleb Williams opens up about viral clip after Washington loss

Caleb Williams was caught on camera getting emotional after the Trojans lost the game against the Washington Huskies.

The clip of him crying alongside his family went viral on social media. Ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft, the former USC QB opened up about the moment it happened.

"I was sitting over there, beat up, I was defeated. Right there, at that moment, I was good. I didn’t start doing all that until I got up there. So, I was walking up to her; I was good, I was good,” he told Ryan Clark.

He confessed that he got up to greet his mother and completely lost it. He said not being able to attend the conference championship and national championship affected him hard.

Now, all eyes will be on him at Thursday's draft, which he is expected to lead.