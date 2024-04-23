When Caleb Williams is announced as the first overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, the Chicago Bears will have spent their greatest asset on a player who's supposed to change the fortunes of the franchise due to his quality, which they've lacked in Justin Fields and basically every other quarterback that started for Chicago in recent years.

However, that's not the only thing that makes Caleb Williams a great leader: he really feels his wins and losses and takes everything to the core. His most famous moment in college happened after a loss to Washington during the 2023 season, when he cried alongside his family after another loss.

The USC prospect spoke about the moment during an interview with Ryan Clark:

"I was sitting over there, beat up, I was defeated. Right there, at that moment, I was good. I didn’t start doing all that until I got up there. So, I was walking up to her; I was good, I was good.

"Then I hopped up, and I touched my mom, and I just lost it. Because in my mind, I was going through everything. I was like "this is it, coming near the end for me". I can’t get to the Pac-12 Championship. I can’t go to the national playoffs, national championship.

Caleb Williams: the man who just hates losing

There's a famous story in the media about why Caleb Williams became a quarterback.

When he began his career, playing as a running back and linebacker, he had a very dominant physical size compared to players his age; his hits on opposing players were so strong that he began to move up the age range to be able to compete physically. In one of these games, he cried after his team lost an important game.

The reason for the position change? As a quarterback, he could take more control of things and solve problems that arose midway through the game. Since then, he has been one of the best everywhere he goes.

According to 247Sports, a renowned platform for analyzing players entering their college careers, Williams had a 99 rating during the 2021 recruiting class, the eighth highest that year and the second-best quarterback. There's no better quarterback than him in this new recruiting process, and the Chicago Bears will take advantage of this.

The draft really starts with the Washington Commanders at #2. We all know what's going to happen with the #1.