IN PICS: Coach Prime’s daughter Shelomi Sanders smiles ear-to-ear as she shares “cute” snaps in stylish fit on IG

Colorado coach Deion Sanders' daughter, Shelomi Sanders, has been shuttling back and forth between Alabama and Boulder as she prepares to embark on her second season as a Bulldogs player. Shelomi has been posting clips of herself alongside her mother attending her elder brother, Shedeur's practices before the NFL season kicked off. On Sunday, she posted pictures on Instagram of herself posing with a black miniskirt and a Bulldogs-branded top. She captioned the post:&quot;cute by default 🤍&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostCoach Prime also dropped a comment on his daughter's Instagram post. &quot;Daboo Daboo Daboo,&quot; Coach Prime wrote.Coach Prime's IG commentShelomi Sanders details challenges of living with DiabetesShelomi Sanders was diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes when she was 13 years old and had to adapt her lifestyle to live with the autoimmune disease. It hasn't stopped her from thriving on and off the court and during an interview with &quot;Next Question&quot; last week, she revealed the challenges of being diabetic. “I’m not like everyone else, I have to watch what I eat. I have to make sure I take my medicine cause it’s going to affect me different,” Shelomi Sanders said. “That’s not something that you envision yourself like having to deal with. So it was pretty tough. But just having my dad, I’m on my brother’s like, everyone has a support system. It made everything better.&quot;Shelomi started her college basketball career at Jackson State before following her father, Deion Sanders and her brothers, Shedeur and Shilo Sanders to Colorado in 2022. She only lasted one season in Boulder, barely cracking five minutes of game time for the Lady Buffs before she controversially entered the transfer portal and joined the Alabama A&amp;M Bulldogs last year. Since then, Shelomi has partnered with Dexcom Technologies to help her monitor her blood sugar level and alert her when she needs to get a shot of insulin. Despite the advances in technology, Shelomi revealed the challenges that she faces while being a student-athlete with diabetes. “Sometimes I get lows, like in the middle of the night, I’ll just wake up, my thing’s beeping having to get some food or like if I’m in practice, like, I can feel my blood dropping,” Shelomi said. “Just being consistent with my numbers, highs and lows, like just dealing with it all through practice. But luckily I have an amazing team coach and staff trainers.”After being vocal about her condition, Shelomi Sanders was signed to the 2024 Dexcom NIL class, with the group tasked with spreading awareness on diabetes and promoting continuous glucose monitoring technology.