By Priyam Hazarika
Published Sep 01, 2025 03:43 GMT
IN PICS: Coach Prime's ex-wife, Carolyn, shares stylish snaps from Colorado vs. Georgia Tech game ft. daughter, Deiondra Sanders, & grandson, Snow

Coach Prime kicked off his third stint with the Colorado Buffaloes against Georgia Tech on Sunday. On social media, the former two-time Super Bowl champion's ex-wife, Carolyn Chambers, shared some game day snippets from Boulder.

Carolyn was accompanied to Colorado's season opener by her daughter, Deiondra, and grandson, Snow. Coach Prime's ex-wife donned a pair of black skinny jeans paired with a black T-shirt and black heels. His grandson also boasted Colorado colors with a cute onesie and a black cowboy hat.

You can check out Carolyn's photos below:

For Deion Sanders, it was his first game without his sons, Shedeur and Shilo, but the outcome wasn't what he would have hoped for, as the Buffs lost 27-20 at home against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

A few days before the game, Coach Prime had named Liberty transfer Kaidon Salter as the starting quarterback over five-star freshman Julian Lewis. On his debut, Salter completed 17 of 28 passes attempted for 159 yards, along with one passing and one rushing touchdown.

His seven-yard rushing TD in the fourth quarter helped the Buffs tie the game 20-20. Unfortunately, Haynes King scored a 45-yard rushing touchdown with over a minute left gave Georgia Tech the victory.

Shannon Sharpe calls out Coach Prime and Kaidon Salter after Colorado's loss to Georgia Tech

Shannon Shape was unhappy with the way the Buffs performed during their season opener against Georgia Tech.

On Friday, on The Nightcap show, he criticized Sanders' playcalling while also calling out Kaidon Salter's performance.

"I was disgusted watching this game," Sharpe said. "What about gap intergrity? I don't know what Coach Prime was thinking. They got the ball back with a minute and seven seconds in the ball game.
"You got two time outs, and you don't use any; you took those same two time-outs you had to start that drive, and you go into the locker room with them. And quarterback Salter! Bro you missed entirely too many throws. And number 20 got a nice set of hands on it. The running back, he wide open. And I hate when quarterbacks do this; when you miss a throw, you go to the running back or you go to the wide receivers. No bro. Don't do that. Don't do that."
The Buffs next take on the Delaware Blue Hens on Sept. 6. It will be broadcast on FOX at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Edited by Bhargav
