"Coaching malpractice," "Deion Sanders to be fired": CFB fans rip Coach Prime for "horrific" clock management in Colorado's 27-20 loss to Georgia Tech

Colorado Buffaloes fans were left shaking their heads Friday night because of Deion Sanders. Georgia Tech defeated the Buffaloes 27-20 in their season opener, and quarterback Haynes King was the star of the show. He rushed for 156 yards and three touchdowns, including a game-winning 45-yard dash with just 1:07 left on the clock.
But the postgame chatter centered not on King but on Coach Prime's clock management. The Buffaloes had two timeouts with 1:07 remaining, but they allowed 49 seconds to tick off after two plays. This left just 18 seconds for a potential game-tying Hail Mary, which didn't reach its intended target.
Fans were furious with one saying,
“It’s time for Deion Sanders to be fired, he RUINED Colorado football.”
Another added, “HORRIFIC CLOCK MANAGEMENT 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣. What on earth was Deion thinking???”
One X user tweeted, "Deion is like actually abysmal at coaching."
"Deion braindead clock management. You have 2 timeouts," tweeted one more.
One fan wrote, "Deion Sanders with a masterclass in clock mismanagement. #CUBuffs"
"Deion sanders leaving two timeouts in his pocket. Coaching malpractice," commented another.
Colorado’s run defense, ranked 60th in FBS last season, gave up 320 rushing yards to six Georgia Tech players, though King dominated. Fans called it “coaching malpractice” and a “masterclass in clock mismanagement,” putting Sanders under the microscope heading into the season.
