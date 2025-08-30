  • home icon
  "Shedeur Sanders is an embarrassment," "Nepo baby": CFB fans trash Colorado as Coach Prime's son & Travis Hunter's retired numbers take center stage 

By Prasen
Published Aug 30, 2025 03:04 GMT
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: JUL 21 SWAC Football Media Day - Source: Getty
CFB fans trash Colorado as Coach Prime's son & Travis Hunter's retired numbers take center stage - Source: Getty

College football fans got more than just Coach Prime and Colorado football drama at Folsom Field this week. Before the Buffs' Week 1 game against Georgia Tech started, ESPN College Football's social media account displayed retired numbers for Travis Hunter (12) and Shedeur Sanders (2), inviting a slew of reactions from fans.

Hunter’s honor drew little controversy. After a Heisman Trophy, Walter Camp Award, and several national accolades, his legacy is untouchable. Shedeur, however, faced harsh criticism. While he won the Johnny Unitas Award, Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year, and put up 4,134 yards and 37 touchdowns in 2024, fans were not buying the hype. One fan said,

“Hunter justified. Sanders is an embarrassment to anyone else who has their number retired.”
Another wrote, "Could’ve thrown Shilo name up there if we just putting his kids there lmaooo (jokes!)"
One X user tweeteed, "One player won a Heisman trophy. The other is a nepo baby."
"Pure retardation," tweeted another.
One more fan said, "Hunter? Understandable. Sanders? Ridiculous."
"Shedeur, didn’t do anything special but you’re the coaches son here you go. Colorado is a joke and always will be," commented another.
While Shedeur drew hate comments, no one can deny his impact in Boulder: two seasons at CU with 7,364 yards, 64 touchdowns, 13 interceptions, and a career NCAA record of throwing a touchdown in 49 consecutive games.

Coach Prime urges paying players reaching playoffs

Colorado coach Deion Sanders is pushing a bold idea for the College Football Playoff: pay the players for making the tournament, and pay them more when their teams win.

“Now it’s equality, now it’s even and every player is making the same amount of money,” Sanders told reporters.

Sanders shared the stage with former Alabama coach Nick Saban while unveiling a new Aflac commercial.

“This game has gotten out of control. All the money. All the unpredictability,” opening line of the commercial read.

youtube-cover
Saban backed Coach Prime’s concept. He also stressed the need for more structure around player deals. Currently, conferences earn $4 million for a playoff berth, with payouts increasing each round. Sanders wants an NFL-style bonus system for college players, similar to Super Bowl winners receiving $171,000.

