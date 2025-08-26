Coach Prime's son Deion Sanders Jr. drops 2-word reaction as step-bro Shedeur Sanders summarizes his preseason experience

Coach Prime’s youngest son, Shedeur Sanders, played his last preseason game on Saturday. He had a successful showing in the first two games, putting up 138 yards, two touchdowns, and zero interceptions. However, in the last game against the Rams, Shedeur did not put up his best numbers.Despite that, he shared an optimistic post, summarizing his preseason experience on Instagram. Shedeur Sanders wrote:“Thanks everyone for the 🧡 and support. There’s a lot to learn from this preseason, but I’m really thankful for the opportunity to be out there. Day by day, rep by rep, I’ll keep learning and getting better.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostDeion Sanders’ oldest son, Deion Sanders Jr., who is also Shedeur’s step-brother, dropped a two-word comment under the post. He wrote:“Young king.”Image Credit: @shedeursanders/InstagramSkip Bayless advises Shedeur Sanders to leave the Cleveland BrownsThe Browns and Shedeur Sanders played their last preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday. It did not turn out to be the best game for the former Colorado Buffaloes QB as he was sacked five times. Fans and analysts were already unsure of his place on the Cleveland but after his Saturday performance, many thought that he would get cut from the 53-man roster.However, unlike others, the former ESPN analyst, Skip Bayless, thinks that the head coach of the Browns, Kevin Stefanski, mismanaged Sanders and that leaving the team was the best decision he could make.“I’m outraged and I’m sickened and I’m saddened by how Shedeur Sanders continues to be treated in the National Football League by those sorry ass Browns and sorry ass Kevin Stefanski,” he said on X.As per Bayless, Shedeur was not given a fair chance to show off his talents. Additionally, after the appointment of Joe Flacco as the starting QB, he will not be able to play during the season. So, Bayless’s advice for Deion Sanders’s youngest son is to leave the Cleveland Browns.