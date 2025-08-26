  • home icon
  • College Football
  • Coach Prime's son Deion Sanders Jr. drops 2-word reaction as step-bro Shedeur Sanders summarizes his preseason experience

Coach Prime's son Deion Sanders Jr. drops 2-word reaction as step-bro Shedeur Sanders summarizes his preseason experience

By Neha Joshi
Modified Aug 26, 2025 01:47 GMT
Image Credit: @shedeursanders/Instagram, @deionsandersjr/Instagram
Image Credit: @shedeursanders/Instagram, @deionsandersjr/Instagram

Coach Prime’s youngest son, Shedeur Sanders, played his last preseason game on Saturday. He had a successful showing in the first two games, putting up 138 yards, two touchdowns, and zero interceptions. However, in the last game against the Rams, Shedeur did not put up his best numbers.

Ad

Despite that, he shared an optimistic post, summarizing his preseason experience on Instagram. Shedeur Sanders wrote:

“Thanks everyone for the 🧡 and support. There’s a lot to learn from this preseason, but I’m really thankful for the opportunity to be out there. Day by day, rep by rep, I’ll keep learning and getting better.”
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Deion Sanders’ oldest son, Deion Sanders Jr., who is also Shedeur’s step-brother, dropped a two-word comment under the post. He wrote:

“Young king.”
Image Credit: @shedeursanders/Instagram
Image Credit: @shedeursanders/Instagram

Skip Bayless advises Shedeur Sanders to leave the Cleveland Browns

The Browns and Shedeur Sanders played their last preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday. It did not turn out to be the best game for the former Colorado Buffaloes QB as he was sacked five times. Fans and analysts were already unsure of his place on the Cleveland but after his Saturday performance, many thought that he would get cut from the 53-man roster.

Ad

However, unlike others, the former ESPN analyst, Skip Bayless, thinks that the head coach of the Browns, Kevin Stefanski, mismanaged Sanders and that leaving the team was the best decision he could make.

“I’m outraged and I’m sickened and I’m saddened by how Shedeur Sanders continues to be treated in the National Football League by those sorry ass Browns and sorry ass Kevin Stefanski,” he said on X.
Ad

As per Bayless, Shedeur was not given a fair chance to show off his talents. Additionally, after the appointment of Joe Flacco as the starting QB, he will not be able to play during the season. So, Bayless’s advice for Deion Sanders’s youngest son is to leave the Cleveland Browns.

About the author
Neha Joshi

Neha Joshi

Twitter icon

Neha is a College Sports writer at Sportskeeda with a Master's degree in English Literature and 3 years of experience in reporting.

Specializing in sports entertainment, Neha's strength lies in crafting engaging and insightful content that captures the excitement and drama of collegiate athletics. She takes pride in profiling personalities and the stories behind the teams and athletes showcasing unique perspectives with narrative flair, providing readers with a deeper understanding of the human side of college sports.

A fan of Alabama football and the Uconn Huskies' men's and women’s basketball teams, Neha believes College Sports is as significant as the NBA and NFL because it lays the foundation for the future success of pro league teams. She admires Baker Mayfield’s passion, determination, and competitive spirit, while Dan Hurley and Dawn Staley top her coaches list.

Neha likes reading, watching movies and documentaries, cooking, playing badminton and running on the treadmill when not reporting. For her, Villanova’s stunning upset win over Georgetown in the 1985 NCAA men’s basketball championship game and the “Kick Six” play in the 2013 Iron Bowl between Alabama and Auburn are the most iconic college sports moments of all time.

Know More

Cleveland Browns Nation! Check out the latest Cleveland Browns Schedule and dive into the Browns Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Neha Joshi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications