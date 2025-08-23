  • home icon
  Deion Sanders Jr. drops cryptic message after Shedeur Sanders gets less playing time and different playcalling in Browns' final preseason game

Deion Sanders Jr. drops cryptic message after Shedeur Sanders gets less playing time and different playcalling in Browns' final preseason game

By Oindrila Chowdhury
Published Aug 23, 2025 21:13 GMT
Deion Sanders Jr. drops cryptic message after Shedeur Sanders gets less playing time and different playcalling in Browns
Deion Sanders Jr. drops cryptic message after Shedeur Sanders gets less playing time and different playcalling in Browns' final preseason game

Deion Sanders Jr. caught attention online after his half-brother, Shedeur Sanders, played less than expected in the Cleveland Browns’ last preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Right after the game, Sanders Jr. posted a Bible verse on X:

“Let my enemies be destroyed by the very evil they have planned for me. Psalms 140:9.”
Shedeur came in during the third quarter, after Joe Flacco and rookie Dillon Gabriel had already played. He struggled in his five drives, completing just 3 of 6 passes for 14 yards. He was sacked five times for a loss of 41 yards and didn’t get a first down on his first four drives.

There was also a difference in playcalling.

Gabriel got short passes, fast drives and even a two-minute drill. However, Shedeur mostly faced deep dropbacks and slower plays, which gave defenders more time to pressure him. This stopped him from using his mobility and creativity.

Gabriel played much better, finishing 12-of-19 passes for 129 yards and a touchdown, while Flacco looked solid, too. That left Shedeur further down the depth chart, currently sitting behind Flacco, Pickett and Gabriel.

Deion Sanders Jr. and Shedeur Sanders are half-brothers, both sons of NFL legend Deion Sanders.

Deion Sanders Jr.'s sarcastic reaction to Shedeur Sanders failing to make it into top 10 in 2025 NFL draft

After Shedeur Sanders unexpectedly fell out of the top 10 in the 2025 NFL draft, his older brother Deion Sanders Jr. tweeted on X, writing:

“I love it."

This came shortly after the Chicago Bears selected Michigan tight end Colston Loveland at No. 10. Shedeur, the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year, was projected as a top-10 pick. Teams like the Giants and Saints, both quarterback-needy, passed on him for defensive or offensive line talent.

He fell to the fifth round, where the Browns selected him at No. 144. The Browns had already drafted Dillon Gabriel in the third round, making Sanders their second QB pick.

Looking back, Sanders impressed in his preseason debut, throwing for 138 yards and two touchdowns against the Panthers.

Edited by Krutik Jain
