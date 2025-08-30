  • home icon
Antonio Brown roasts Deion Sanders for dating 37YO actress Karrueche Tran

By Priyam Hazarika
Published Aug 30, 2025 02:46 GMT
The rumor mill has Deion Sanders in a romantic relationship with 37-year-old actress Karrueche Tran. On the What's Next with Ryan J podcast, Tran seemingly confirmed the rumors despite not giving a straightforward answer.

NFL insider Dov Kleiman congratulated Sanders and Tran on their relationship, which led to former Steelers star Antonio Brown to react with a four-word message on their budding romance.

"The joke writes itself...," Brown tweeted.
Tran and Coach Prime sparked dating rumors after being pictured together in Los Angeles. A clip of the actress went viral on social media in July, where she was by the Colorado coach's side as he fought through bladder cancer and bladder removal surgery.

Before Tran, Sanders had dated TV personality and businesswoman Tracey Edmonds. The couple got engaged in 2019 before splitting up in 2023. Since then, Coach Prime had been relatively quiet about his romantic life while leading the Buffs in college football.

On the field, Coach Prime kicked off his third stint with the Buffs against Georgia Tech on Friday. This is his first campaign without his sons, Shilo and Shedeur. Last season, they finished 9-4, making their first bowl appearance since 2020, but lost to the BYU Cougars in the Alamo Bowl.

Deion Sanders' son, Shilo, hints at retirement plan after being cut by the Buccaneers

Deion Sanders' son, Shilo Sanders, signed with the Bucs as an undrafted free agent this year. However, they waived him after his "inexcusable" punch during the preseason game against the Buffalo Bills.

The safety was also left off the Bucs' practice squad. On Friday, he hinted about his professional future.

"I've been talking to my agent, and we're waiting on the next opportunity, if that's the NFL cool, but God's blessed me with a lot of talents to do other things other than play football," Shilo said in a video posted on YouTube.
"Mentally, I'm good, because I know that I got a lot of talents. ... every athlete comes to this point to where you find yourself without the game of football, and then you thinking about, what can you do next? ... I've always done that my whole life, playing football, with music, acting, modeling. I'm well versed, and my parents made sure of that."
While Shilo figures out his future, Deion Sanders' other son, Shedeur, made it to the active roster of the Cleveland Browns as the third-string option on the QB depth chart.

Edited by Bhargav
