Deion Sanders dating history: Coach Prime's relationships explored

Deion Sanders has attracted immense appreciation from fans with an amazing Colorado Buffaloes win in Week 1 of the college football season.

However, his personal life in terms of relationships has been a roller coaster. Sanders married twice, both ending in divorce. Sanders has five children, two from the first marriage and three from the second one.

In Focus: Deion Sanders relationship history

Deion Sanders' romantic history has undeniably been a topic of intrigue alongside his illustrious career. His first marriage was to Caroline Chambers in 1989, resulting in two children: Deiondra and Deion Jr.

The marriage concluded in divorce in 1998, with Chambers subsequently marrying former Dallas Mavericks player Erick Strickland. Chambers is a well-established real estate broker. She also possesses a master's degree in business administration, specializing in taxation.

Soon after the divorce, Sanders tied the knot with Pilar Bigars Sanders. The couple had three children: sons Shedeur and Shilo and a daughter, Shelomi. Pilar, in addition to her role as a mother, has dabbled in acting, fitness and social media influencing. She has amassed close to 200,000 Instagram followers. Additionally, she appeared in a movie in 2014, named "Percentage."

Currently, Deion Sanders is in a long-term relationship with Tracey Edmonds, a former TV host. Edmonds is a successful businesswoman, with ventures in health and fitness. They have been together for 11 years but haven't discussed marriage plans publicly.

Who are Deion Sanders' children?

Deion Sanders has five kids, with Deiondra Sanders being the eldest. She was born on April 17, 1992, from Sanders' first marriage. Deiondra is a public relations expert and occasionally delves into fashion escapades. She has often cited posting with Sanders, writing captions in praise of her father.

Deion Jr. was born on Dec. 1, 1993. He followed in his father's footsteps in his career initially. However, he transitioned to the world of fashion and cherished his musical talents. He released his first rap track "Swaggin" in 2011 followed by "Money Old" and "Kandy" in 2022.

Shilo and Shedeur are next in line, born in 2000 and 2002. They are from Sanders's second marriage and play for the Colorado football program under their father, Coach Prime.

Shelomi Sanders is the youngest, being born on Dec. 14, 2003. She is committed to playing basketball and transitioned from Jackson State to Colorado. She is active on her IG, sharing posts about her family and often writing about her life.