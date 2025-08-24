“THUG”, “End of his career”: NFL fans react as Shilo Sanders gets ejected for punching TE Zach Davidson in Bucs vs. Bills preseason game

Coach Prime's son, Shilo Sanders, had a tough day during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' preseason finale against the Buffalo Bills. In the second quarter, the rookie safety was in a tussle with TE Zach Davidson. After pushing and shoving with him for a few yards, rage got the better of Coach Prime's son.Shilo Sanders, out of frustration, ended up swinging at Zach Davidson. He was ejected from the game for unnecessary roughness.You can check out the Sanders' clip below:Fans reacted to the rookie safety's ejection in the preseason game.Balls @BallsDeepInYm3LINK@ScottSBucs @TomPelissero THUGBig Rattler @big_rattlerLINK@ScottSBucs Well that's the end of his career with the BucsTyler @_Its_Legacy_LINK@Schultz_Report @ECloskyWTSP Dawg he threw a punch😂It’s Jodi Newsome @ItsJodiNewsomeLINK@Schultz_Report @ECloskyWTSP Davidson knew exactly what he was doing. Hate to see it. The play was clearly over…Tyler Herro Muse ☆ @danhurleyuconnLINK@Schultz_Report @ECloskyWTSP Both should be flagged/ejected but he threw the last slapThe Bucs acquired Shilo Sanders as an undrafted free agent this year and this ejection might influence his chances of making the roster for the upcoming season.His brother, Shedeur Sanders, is also gearing up for his NFL debut with the Cleveland Browns. However, the quarterback was drafted in the fifth round of the 2025 draft with the 144th pick. Shedeur impressed fans with his performance during his preseason debut during their 30-10 victory over the Panthers.During an interview with Bleacher Report, Coach Prime shared some advice for both of his sons. He wants both Shilo and Shedeur to flourish in their professional careers as football players.&quot;My deal with the kids is that they don't have to be THE best but they have to give THEIR BEST,&quot; Coach Prime said. &quot;They've always been very mature, and they're understanding of times and what they're up against. I'm truly excited to see them overcome all the adversity and for them to shine.&quot;Bucs insider doubts Shilo Sanders making the 53-man rosterBeing an undrafted free agent, the rookie safety has no guarantee that he will be selected for the final 53-man roster.Last weekend, as per Buccaneers insider Scott Reynolds, Shilo Sanders might not make the active roster if he fails to impress in their preseason finale against the Bills.&quot;Sanders looks like a practice squad safety right now and really needs to show up with a big play or two against Buffalo in the preseason finale in order to make his case for inclusion in the 53-man roster,&quot; Reynolds wrote.Only time will tell if head coach Todd Bowles decides to take a chance with the rookie safety this upcoming season.