  "THUG", "End of his career": NFL fans react as Shilo Sanders gets ejected for punching TE Zach Davidson in Bucs vs. Bills preseason game

“THUG”, “End of his career”: NFL fans react as Shilo Sanders gets ejected for punching TE Zach Davidson in Bucs vs. Bills preseason game

By Priyam Hazarika
Modified Aug 24, 2025 02:50 GMT
Buffalo Bills v Tampa Bay Buccaneers - NFL Preseason 2025 - Source: Getty
Buffalo Bills v Tampa Bay Buccaneers - NFL Preseason 2025 - Source: Getty

Coach Prime's son, Shilo Sanders, had a tough day during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' preseason finale against the Buffalo Bills. In the second quarter, the rookie safety was in a tussle with TE Zach Davidson. After pushing and shoving with him for a few yards, rage got the better of Coach Prime's son.

Shilo Sanders, out of frustration, ended up swinging at Zach Davidson. He was ejected from the game for unnecessary roughness.

You can check out the Sanders' clip below:

Fans reacted to the rookie safety's ejection in the preseason game.

The Bucs acquired Shilo Sanders as an undrafted free agent this year and this ejection might influence his chances of making the roster for the upcoming season.

His brother, Shedeur Sanders, is also gearing up for his NFL debut with the Cleveland Browns. However, the quarterback was drafted in the fifth round of the 2025 draft with the 144th pick. Shedeur impressed fans with his performance during his preseason debut during their 30-10 victory over the Panthers.

During an interview with Bleacher Report, Coach Prime shared some advice for both of his sons. He wants both Shilo and Shedeur to flourish in their professional careers as football players.

"My deal with the kids is that they don't have to be THE best but they have to give THEIR BEST," Coach Prime said. "They've always been very mature, and they're understanding of times and what they're up against. I'm truly excited to see them overcome all the adversity and for them to shine."
Bucs insider doubts Shilo Sanders making the 53-man roster

Being an undrafted free agent, the rookie safety has no guarantee that he will be selected for the final 53-man roster.

Last weekend, as per Buccaneers insider Scott Reynolds, Shilo Sanders might not make the active roster if he fails to impress in their preseason finale against the Bills.

"Sanders looks like a practice squad safety right now and really needs to show up with a big play or two against Buffalo in the preseason finale in order to make his case for inclusion in the 53-man roster," Reynolds wrote.

Only time will tell if head coach Todd Bowles decides to take a chance with the rookie safety this upcoming season.

Priyam Hazarika

Priyam Hazarika

Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.

A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.

When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music.

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
