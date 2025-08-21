5 reasons why Shilo Sanders should be cut by Buccaneers ahead of deadline

Shilo Sanders' fight for a spot in the team has been shaped by uneven play, roster math and off-field complications. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers face a deadline on Tuesday when every NFL team must reduce rosters to 53 players.

While Sanders carries the last name of his Hall of Fame father, Deion and lined up with his brother Shedeur in college, that legacy won’t shield him from the realities of roster building.

Here are five reasons Tampa Bay should decide to move forward without him.

5 factors why Shilo Sanders should be cut by the Buccaneers

NFL: Tennessee Titans at Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Source: Imagn

#5 Financial commitments elsewhere

NFL front offices often follow the money. One of Shilo Sanders’ main competitors, fellow undrafted rookie J.J. Roberts, received a guaranteed salary at signing. This is a sign the Buccaneers see long-term value in him.

Sanders’ three-year deal, though larger in total, doesn’t include that level of protection. In close battles between fringe players, the organization is more likely to keep the investment it’s already secured.

#4 A crowded safety room

Tampa Bay isn’t expected to carry more than five safeties into Week 1. Several of those spots are locked down by established contributors such as Antoine Winfield Jr. and Tykee Smith. That leaves only one or two openings, where Sanders is fighting uphill against Kaevon Merriweather and Rashad Wisdom.

Depth chart projections consistently show him buried in the mix. He would need to separate himself in the final week of camp to sneak onto the roster.

#3 Inconsistent preseason play

Shilo Sanders flashed early in August with a solid outing against Tennessee, delivering a quarterback hit and showing energy on defense. But the follow-up game against Pittsburgh was less convincing, marked by missed tackles and a lack of impact in coverage.

Preseason tape weighs heavily in roster debates and the timing of his dip in performance couldn’t be worse with the deadline approaching.

#2 Developmental gaps

Scouts and analysts point out that Shilo Sanders is still ironing out the details of his game. He’s physical and plays with aggression, but his tackling technique, angles to the ball and coverage instincts remain raw. NFL coaching staffs value reliability as much as potential.

Mistakes in space or lapses in positioning are hard to overlook when roster spots are scarce. Sanders may need more time on a practice squad to refine those areas before he’s trusted in live action.

#1 Off-field uncertainty

Away from the field, Shilo Sanders is still entangled in a multimillion-dollar legal battle tied to an old assault case that resulted in a judgment against him. He has filed for bankruptcy in an attempt to erase the debt, but if the case doesn’t go his way, future wages, including NFL paychecks, could be subject to garnishment.

While the outcome remains undecided, teams generally prefer to minimize distractions, especially when evaluating fringe players who haven’t yet proven themselves indispensable.

