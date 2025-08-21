Shilo Sanders to reunite with brother Shedeur after potentially being cut by Bucs? Exploring possibility if Coach Prime's son loses 53-man roster spot

Heading into the 2025 NFL Draft, there was a belief that both Shedeur and Shilo Sanders could be selected in prime draft positions. However, after a shocking draft experience for both individuals, Shedeur fell all the way to the fifth round of the selection process and Shilo was not drafted by any NFL franchise.

Ad

Although Shilo later signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent, reports from training camp have not been too promising for his chances of making the 53 man roster in 2025. According to Sportskeeda NFL analyst Arnold, Sanders has reportedly struggled to make a major impact so far in Buccaneers training camp.

In particular, Arnold outlined a specific quote by Scott Reynolds of the Pewter Report, one that was concerning. Arnold's article can be found using the following link.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Sanders looks like a practice squad safety right now and really needs to show up with a big play or two against Buffalo in the preseason finale in order to make his case for inclusion in the 53-man roster" Reynolds said.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

With the disappointing report by Reynolds, there is a chance that Shilo Sanders' NFL career hits a major bump before it even truly begins. However, as has become common over the years in the NFL, there is still a chance that Shilo could get another opportunity from a different team should he not make the Bucs 53 man roster this year.

Ad

Although there have not been any definite rumors, the Cleveland Browns could be a likely contender for Shilo, given that his brother Shedeur is one of the quarterbacks on the roster at the current time.

Will Shilo and Shedeur Sanders reunite in Cleveland?

It appears as though there is a very real chance that Shilo does not make the Buccaneers 53 man roster this year. As a result, it is a possibility that he could join his brother in Cleveland in the future.

Ad

On one hand, the Browns do have a connection to the Sanders family, given that they selected Shedeur this past April in the 2025 NFL Draft. Furthermore, it is always useful to add talented defensive players, especially in the secondary, when they become available. Although Cleveland has revamped the safety position with veteran experience, Shilo does have major potential and could be a useful addition to the position in the future.

On the other hand, as alluded to, Shedeur Sanders has likely not had the offseason that he would have hoped. Prior to the 2025 NFL Draft, many were expecting Sanders to be a Day 1 starting QB in the league. However, the Browns recently announced that veteran Joe Flacco would begin the season as the starter, with Sanders currently being listed as the QB4 on Cleveland's depth chart, according to ESPN.

Although the story would be perfect for a Sanders brothers reunion in Cleveland, it is still unclear whether this is a possibility, given Shedeur's low stock with the franchise and Shilo's defensive struggles in preseason.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joshua Gillesby Joshua Gillesby is a College Sports journalist at Sportskeeda who graduated from McMaster University with a Bachelor's in Arts & Science.



Josh is based in Ontario, Canada and his favorite college team is the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, due in large part to his former hockey team being invited for a tour of the facilities and watching a game while there.



His favorite past college football player is Joe Burrow, as his 2019 season was incredible and a major reason behind LSU's playoff success and National Championship.



Outside of work, Josh enjoys traveling, reading, writing, and science. Know More

Cleveland Browns Nation! Check out the latest Cleveland Browns Schedule and dive into the Browns Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.