"Shilo Sanders looks like a practice squad safety" - Bucs insider delivers bad news for Coach Prime's son on his 53-man roster spot

Shilo Sanders signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent this offseason. However, it appears that the safety might not make the cut for Tampa Bay's 53-man roster for the upcoming season, according to Buccaneers insider Scott Reynolds.

In an article for Pewter Report on Sunday, Reynolds wrote that Sanders is likely to serve as a practice squad member for the Buccaneers in the 2025 season unless he does something impressive in the team's final preseason game.

"Sanders looks like a practice squad safety right now and really needs to show up with a big play or two against Buffalo in the preseason finale in order to make his case for inclusion in the 53-man roster," Reynolds wrote.

Sanders made his preseason debut for Tampa Bay against the Tennessee Titans on Aug. 9. He recorded one quarterback hit and one solo tackle.

In the Buccaneers' preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday, Sanders recorded two solo tackles after coming on in the third quarter.

Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles weighs in on Shilo Sanders' preseason performances

NFL: Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Shilo Sanders

After the Buccaneers' 17-14 preseason win over the Steelers on Saturday, Tampa Bay coach Todd Bowles weighed in on Shilo Sanders.

“Shilo’s very aggressive, very young, very hungry," Bowles said. "He can make plays in the box, and we know he can run down and give us 100% on special teams. This last week is going to be very important for those guys to show up.”

The Buccaneers will play their preseason finale against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday. It will be the last game for Sanders to prove his worth to Bowles and the Tampa Bay staff before the regular season.

Sanders signed a reported three-year, $2.96 million contract with the Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent. However, there is still some uncertainty on whether the former Colorado safety will make the Buccaneers' 53-man roster for the upcoming season.

