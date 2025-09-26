IN PICS: Miami QB Carson Beck's sister Kylie "drapes" in white silk, lace dress for a special event with friends

After Miami Hurricanes quarterback Carson Beck left Georgia for Coral Gables, his sister, Kylie Beck, who was a cheerleader for the Bulldogs, also departed the program in April. Beck has been posting snaps of herself on Instagram supporting her brother at his new program as he attempts to return the Canes to the college football playoff. On Friday, Kylie posted snippets on Instagram of herself in a stylish white silk lace dress after attending an event by Tarte Cosmetics in New York. She posted pictures from the event on her Instagram stories with the company's founder, Maureen Kelly and even posed with a Georgia Bulldogs mascot. She captioned the post:“Draped in silk, wrapped with love.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostCarson Beck's sister blasts doubting CFB fansBefore he left the Georgia Bulldogs last season, Carson Beck suffered a serious elbow injury during the SEC championship game against the Texas Longhorns, forcing him to miss the college football playoffs, which caused varied discourse among fans on his absence at such a crucial stage of the season. Afterward, he announced his entry into the transfer portal and he joined the Miami Hurricanes. Last week, during an interview with ESPN's Desmond Howard on College GameDay, the polarizing quarterback revealed how bad his elbow injury after the SEC championship game had been.“I walked into the locker room, and I tried to grip a football, and I couldn’t even grip a football and I didn’t know the severity of the injury yet, but the following day finding that out was really tough for me,” Carson Beck said.After the interview, Kylie Beck blasted fans who criticized her brother for being absent during Georgia's college football playoff run. She reposted his interview on her Instagram stories with a passionate caption:&quot;Now this is charisma, this is strength, this is passion, this is a fighter, this is resiliency, this is courage, this is never giving up...... this is God 👏 🙏. Tears 🥺 Proof that you NEVER ever know what someone is going through behind the scenes ... people are so quick to judge and so slow to be empathetic!!&quot;Carson Beck has thrived under coach Mario Cristobal and has led the Miami Hurricanes to a flawless (3-0) start to the season. According to FanDuel, he is currently the third favorite (+1300) to win the prestigious Heisman Trophy this season, a far cry from last year's calls for him to be dropped from the team by Georgia coach Kirby Smart.