IN PICS: Ohio State hooper Kaia Henderson pays adorable tribute to BF Sonny Styles' win against Arch Manning & Texas 

The Ohio State Buckeyes secured a 14-7 victory over the Texas Longhorns in their season opener. Linebacker Sonny Styles' girlfriend, Kaia Henderson, celebrated her boyfriend's victory on social media.In her Instagram post, Kaia, who plays basketball for the Buckeyes, shared snippets of herself at the season opener at Ohio Stadium in Columbus. She donned a white T-shirt that had Styles' name on it and also posed with her boyfriend outside the stadium.&quot;cbus for the weekend,&quot; Henderson wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostRyan Day helped the Ohio State Buckeyes win the national championship last season. They started their 2025 campaign with a solid victory over Steve Sarkisian's team, who were the favorites to win under new QB1 Arch Manning.However, Manning couldn't live up to the hype. Meanwhile, the Buckeyes had Julian Sayin as their new starting quarterback, who completed 13 of 26 passes attempted for 126 yards with one passing touchdown.Sonny Style is in his fourth stint with Ohio State. Against the Texas Longhorns, he tallied five total tackles. In four seasons, the linebacker has recorded 167 total tackles, 8.0 sacks and 17 tackles for loss.CFB analyst Aaron Taylor heaps praise on Julian Sayin after Ohio State's victory against TexasOn the CBS post-game show, Aaron Taylor spoke about Ryan Day's new starting quarterback.He heaped praise on Julian Sayin and also declared that the redshirt freshman could become a top talent at Ohio State.&quot;Julian Sayin is the real deal,&quot; Taylor said. &quot;He's gonna be the next in the a long line of quarterbacks underneath Ryan Day that is gonna go out there and absolutely light it up. He was composed, his numbers would have been even better. ... His throws were throwing, and that dude looked composed today.&quot;Sayin had initially joined Alabama as an early enrollee in 2023. However, after Nick Saban's retirement in January 2024, he transferred to the Buckeyes. Last season, he served as the backup option behind Will Howard and saw time in four games, recording 84 yards and one TD passing.Ryan Day's team next take on the Grambling State Tigers at home on Sept. 6. The game will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network at 3:30 p.m. ET.