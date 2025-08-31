Julian Sayin shows gratitude to legendary Lee Corso for his final headgear pick in favor of Ryan Day & Ohio State

Julian Sayin and the Ohio State Buckeyes defeated the Arch Manning-led Texas Longhorns 14-7 in a tough season opener at Ohio Stadium on Aug. 20. The game was the most-awaited season opener but also legendary coach and analyst Lee Corso's final 'College GameDay' appearance.Before the game, Corso participated in his very last headgear segment. The tradition started in October 1996 when he picked the Buckeyes to beat Penn State by wearing Brutus Buckeye's headgear for the first time. Since Brutus was his first-ever headgear pick, it only made sense for him to pick him for one last time.After the game, Ohio State quarterback Julian Sayin paid a quick tribute to Corso, holding his collectible in his hand and saying:&quot;Shoutout to Lee Corso.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSayin completed 13 of 20 passes for 126 yards and one touchdown with zero interceptions.Read More: &quot;He's soft and Michigan has broken him&quot;: Dave Portnoy takes brutal shot at Ryan Day while taking jab at OSU booersRyan Day's review of Ohio State QB Julian Sayin's performance vs. Arch Manning &amp; TexasAfter the much-awaited game, Ohio State coach Ryan Day discussed his QB's performance. He praised his composure and maturity, especially given that it was his first collegiate start.&quot;I really liked his composure,&quot; Day said. &quot;We probably could have opened it up later in the game, but his first start, we didn't want to do that to him. But I think he could have handled it. This is a great start for him, to win a game in his first start, to beat the No. 1 team in the country. Big time play over here. I thought he took care of the football. What a start for him.&quot;There was initial uncertainty about Julian Sayin's starting status because of uneven performances in spring and fall practices, amid competition from Lincoln Kienholz. But he was able to overcome the doubts and delivered an electric performance against Arch Manning, who many believe is one of the top Heisman candidates this year.Sayin, who is only 19, has also garnered Heisman Trophy buzz in the offseason. While he is still developing, fans and analysts have increased hopes after his strong performance against the top-ranked Texas.Read More: &quot;It's going to be scary&quot;: Ohio State's Jeremiah Smith fires bold warning after Julian Sayin is appointed QB1