  • home icon
  • College Football
  • Julian Sayin shows gratitude to legendary Lee Corso for his final headgear pick in favor of Ryan Day & Ohio State

Julian Sayin shows gratitude to legendary Lee Corso for his final headgear pick in favor of Ryan Day & Ohio State

By Neha Joshi
Published Aug 31, 2025 04:06 GMT
Image Credit: @juliansayin/Instagram, @collegegameday/Instagram
Image Credit: @juliansayin/Instagram, @collegegameday/Instagram

Julian Sayin and the Ohio State Buckeyes defeated the Arch Manning-led Texas Longhorns 14-7 in a tough season opener at Ohio Stadium on Aug. 20. The game was the most-awaited season opener but also legendary coach and analyst Lee Corso's final 'College GameDay' appearance.

Ad

Before the game, Corso participated in his very last headgear segment. The tradition started in October 1996 when he picked the Buckeyes to beat Penn State by wearing Brutus Buckeye's headgear for the first time. Since Brutus was his first-ever headgear pick, it only made sense for him to pick him for one last time.

After the game, Ohio State quarterback Julian Sayin paid a quick tribute to Corso, holding his collectible in his hand and saying:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Shoutout to Lee Corso."
Ad

Sayin completed 13 of 20 passes for 126 yards and one touchdown with zero interceptions.

Read More: "He's soft and Michigan has broken him": Dave Portnoy takes brutal shot at Ryan Day while taking jab at OSU booers

Ryan Day's review of Ohio State QB Julian Sayin's performance vs. Arch Manning & Texas

After the much-awaited game, Ohio State coach Ryan Day discussed his QB's performance. He praised his composure and maturity, especially given that it was his first collegiate start.

Ad
"I really liked his composure," Day said. "We probably could have opened it up later in the game, but his first start, we didn't want to do that to him. But I think he could have handled it. This is a great start for him, to win a game in his first start, to beat the No. 1 team in the country. Big time play over here. I thought he took care of the football. What a start for him."
Ad
Ad

There was initial uncertainty about Julian Sayin's starting status because of uneven performances in spring and fall practices, amid competition from Lincoln Kienholz. But he was able to overcome the doubts and delivered an electric performance against Arch Manning, who many believe is one of the top Heisman candidates this year.

Sayin, who is only 19, has also garnered Heisman Trophy buzz in the offseason. While he is still developing, fans and analysts have increased hopes after his strong performance against the top-ranked Texas.

Read More: "It's going to be scary": Ohio State's Jeremiah Smith fires bold warning after Julian Sayin is appointed QB1

About the author
Neha Joshi

Neha Joshi

Twitter icon

Neha is a College Sports writer at Sportskeeda with a Master's degree in English Literature and 3 years of experience in reporting.

Specializing in sports entertainment, Neha's strength lies in crafting engaging and insightful content that captures the excitement and drama of collegiate athletics. She takes pride in profiling personalities and the stories behind the teams and athletes showcasing unique perspectives with narrative flair, providing readers with a deeper understanding of the human side of college sports.

A fan of Alabama football and the Uconn Huskies' men's and women’s basketball teams, Neha believes College Sports is as significant as the NBA and NFL because it lays the foundation for the future success of pro league teams. She admires Baker Mayfield’s passion, determination, and competitive spirit, while Dan Hurley and Dawn Staley top her coaches list.

Neha likes reading, watching movies and documentaries, cooking, playing badminton and running on the treadmill when not reporting. For her, Villanova’s stunning upset win over Georgetown in the 1985 NCAA men’s basketball championship game and the “Kick Six” play in the 2013 Iron Bowl between Alabama and Auburn are the most iconic college sports moments of all time.

Know More

Texas Longhorns Fan? Check out the latest Texas Longhorns depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Dipayan Moitra
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications