"He's soft and Michigan has broken him": Dave Portnoy takes brutal shot at Ryan Day while taking jab at OSU booers 

Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy made an explosive debut on Fox’s &quot;Big Noon Kickoff&quot; as part of a new partnership deal between Barstool Sports and Fox Sports before the Texas vs. Ohio State game.He kicked off the show by singing Michigan’s fight song, &quot;The Victors,&quot; and then mocked Ohio State fans by calling their jerseys &quot;toilet paper.&quot; Portnoy lifted his shirt that read “Still Can’t Beat Michigan.” When asked about Ohio State’s coach, Ryan Day, and his future at the Buckeyes, he said:“These people can boo me all they want. What happens if you lose to Michigan again this year? He [Ryan Day] could be out ... There's a reason I'm not allowed in The Shoe today. Because he's soft and Michigan has broken him.”Dave Portnoy said he wasn’t just there to taunt the Buckeyes and the team's supporters but to support the Big Ten conference through Michigan.Dave Portnoy claimed Ohio State banned him from its stadiumThere was high tension leading up to the event due to the ongoing feud between Dave Portnoy and Ohio State, with rumors saying that Ohio State had banned him from attending the Texas vs. the Buckeyes game in the stadium.However, Ohio State came forward and denied barring him or Barstool Sports from the stadium, stating that it was Fox’s decision not to have him inside.Ross Dellenger @RossDellengerLINKOhio State did not issue a ban on Dave Portnoy, AD Ross Bjork tells @YahooSports. Bjork confirms that FOX decided Portnoy would not be on the main desk of Big Noon Kickoff and those not on the desk do not normally appear on the field. These are Fox decisions, he emphasized.To retaliate, Dave Portnoy set up an “emergency press conference” claiming the university was weak and soft, broken by Michigan’s dominance. Due to the “ban,” Barstool Sports faced logistical challenges due to the last-minute cancellation of the show’s planned production at Ohio State, including late fees.Many analysts believe that Portnoy hyped up his ban to compete against ESPN’s “College GameDay.”“This is the only reason why Portnot’s on there, is to compete with Pat McAfee,&quot; Ralph Amsden said. &quot;So now we’re Ina situation where we got Pat McAfee and Portnoy and now Portnoy’s gotta make some noise right before.”The Longhorns will face the Buckeyes on Saturday, and we already know which team Dave Portnoy is not supporting.