  • home icon
  • College Football
  • "He's soft and Michigan has broken him": Dave Portnoy takes brutal shot at Ryan Day while taking jab at OSU booers 

"He's soft and Michigan has broken him": Dave Portnoy takes brutal shot at Ryan Day while taking jab at OSU booers 

By Neha Joshi
Published Aug 30, 2025 15:00 GMT
Image Credit: @day.ryan/Instagram
Image Credit: Ryan Day, Dave Portnoy/Instagram

Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy made an explosive debut on Fox’s "Big Noon Kickoff" as part of a new partnership deal between Barstool Sports and Fox Sports before the Texas vs. Ohio State game.

Ad

He kicked off the show by singing Michigan’s fight song, "The Victors," and then mocked Ohio State fans by calling their jerseys "toilet paper." Portnoy lifted his shirt that read “Still Can’t Beat Michigan.” When asked about Ohio State’s coach, Ryan Day, and his future at the Buckeyes, he said:

“These people can boo me all they want. What happens if you lose to Michigan again this year? He [Ryan Day] could be out ... There's a reason I'm not allowed in The Shoe today. Because he's soft and Michigan has broken him.”
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Dave Portnoy said he wasn’t just there to taunt the Buckeyes and the team's supporters but to support the Big Ten conference through Michigan.

Dave Portnoy claimed Ohio State banned him from its stadium

There was high tension leading up to the event due to the ongoing feud between Dave Portnoy and Ohio State, with rumors saying that Ohio State had banned him from attending the Texas vs. the Buckeyes game in the stadium.

Ad

However, Ohio State came forward and denied barring him or Barstool Sports from the stadium, stating that it was Fox’s decision not to have him inside.

Ad

To retaliate, Dave Portnoy set up an “emergency press conference” claiming the university was weak and soft, broken by Michigan’s dominance. Due to the “ban,” Barstool Sports faced logistical challenges due to the last-minute cancellation of the show’s planned production at Ohio State, including late fees.

Many analysts believe that Portnoy hyped up his ban to compete against ESPN’s “College GameDay.”

“This is the only reason why Portnot’s on there, is to compete with Pat McAfee," Ralph Amsden said. "So now we’re Ina situation where we got Pat McAfee and Portnoy and now Portnoy’s gotta make some noise right before.”

The Longhorns will face the Buckeyes on Saturday, and we already know which team Dave Portnoy is not supporting.

About the author
Neha Joshi

Neha Joshi

Twitter icon

Neha is a College Sports writer at Sportskeeda with a Master's degree in English Literature and 3 years of experience in reporting.

Specializing in sports entertainment, Neha's strength lies in crafting engaging and insightful content that captures the excitement and drama of collegiate athletics. She takes pride in profiling personalities and the stories behind the teams and athletes showcasing unique perspectives with narrative flair, providing readers with a deeper understanding of the human side of college sports.

A fan of Alabama football and the Uconn Huskies' men's and women’s basketball teams, Neha believes College Sports is as significant as the NBA and NFL because it lays the foundation for the future success of pro league teams. She admires Baker Mayfield’s passion, determination, and competitive spirit, while Dan Hurley and Dawn Staley top her coaches list.

Neha likes reading, watching movies and documentaries, cooking, playing badminton and running on the treadmill when not reporting. For her, Villanova’s stunning upset win over Georgetown in the 1985 NCAA men’s basketball championship game and the “Kick Six” play in the 2013 Iron Bowl between Alabama and Auburn are the most iconic college sports moments of all time.

Know More

Ohio State Buckeyes Fan? Check out the latest Buckeyes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place

Quick Links

Edited by Krutik Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications