  • home icon
  • College Football
  • "My dad went to Ohio State": Texas loyalist Glen Powell surprises Columbus fans before Steve Sarkisian vs. Ryan Day bout 

"My dad went to Ohio State": Texas loyalist Glen Powell surprises Columbus fans before Steve Sarkisian vs. Ryan Day bout 

By Neha Joshi
Published Aug 30, 2025 17:30 GMT
Image Credit: @glempowell/Instagram
Image Credit: @glempowell/Instagram

Hollywood star Glen Powell is a staunch Texas Longhorns supporter and appeared on ESPN’s ‘College GameDay’ coverage before Texas plays against the Ohio State Buckeyes at The Shoe.

Ad

At the game, he revealed a piece of information that probably only a handful of people knew before. When the host asked how he was feeling at The Shoe, he replied:

“I gotta say, you know, my dad went to Ohio State, undergraduate here, he went to graduate school at Texas. I always wanted to come to The Shoe. This is one of the most terrifying places in college football to play, and I think Texas is ready.”
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Powell is set to star in a Manning Brothers-produced show about a washed-up QB out on redemption called “CHAD POWERS.” The show is based on Eli Manning’s viral alter ego, who went to Penn State’s annual open football tryouts.

Ad

Glen Powell was born and raised in Austin and attended Westwood High School, where he played high school football and lacrosse. He then attended the Moody College of Communication at UT, but had to drop out because of his acting career commitments.

Glen Powell surprised a Texas player with a full-ride scholarship

The 36-year-old actor teamed up with the Texas Longhorns and Steve Sarkisian to surprise a player with a scholarship. In an Instagram post that he uploaded on Aug. 6, he joined the big screen before the team to announce that Marshall Landwher, a fifth-year senior linebacker, was being awarded a full-ride scholarship.

Ad
"What's up Longhorns! It's Glen Powell, fellow Texas alum," Powell said in the video. "I have a newfound respect for what it takes to join a football team. It takes grit, it takes grind, most important it takes heart. Marshall, your hard work has not gone unnoticed. That's why Texas is giving you a scholarship."
Ad

The entire team cheered for Landwher. He appeared in 15 games since 2021 and attended Highland Park High School.

About the author
Neha Joshi

Neha Joshi

Twitter icon

Neha is a College Sports writer at Sportskeeda with a Master's degree in English Literature and 3 years of experience in reporting.

Specializing in sports entertainment, Neha's strength lies in crafting engaging and insightful content that captures the excitement and drama of collegiate athletics. She takes pride in profiling personalities and the stories behind the teams and athletes showcasing unique perspectives with narrative flair, providing readers with a deeper understanding of the human side of college sports.

A fan of Alabama football and the Uconn Huskies' men's and women’s basketball teams, Neha believes College Sports is as significant as the NBA and NFL because it lays the foundation for the future success of pro league teams. She admires Baker Mayfield’s passion, determination, and competitive spirit, while Dan Hurley and Dawn Staley top her coaches list.

Neha likes reading, watching movies and documentaries, cooking, playing badminton and running on the treadmill when not reporting. For her, Villanova’s stunning upset win over Georgetown in the 1985 NCAA men’s basketball championship game and the “Kick Six” play in the 2013 Iron Bowl between Alabama and Auburn are the most iconic college sports moments of all time.

Know More

Texas Longhorns Fan? Check out the latest Texas Longhorns depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Neha Joshi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications