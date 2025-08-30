"My dad went to Ohio State": Texas loyalist Glen Powell surprises Columbus fans before Steve Sarkisian vs. Ryan Day bout 

Hollywood star Glen Powell is a staunch Texas Longhorns supporter and appeared on ESPN’s ‘College GameDay’ coverage before Texas plays against the Ohio State Buckeyes at The Shoe.At the game, he revealed a piece of information that probably only a handful of people knew before. When the host asked how he was feeling at The Shoe, he replied:“I gotta say, you know, my dad went to Ohio State, undergraduate here, he went to graduate school at Texas. I always wanted to come to The Shoe. This is one of the most terrifying places in college football to play, and I think Texas is ready.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostPowell is set to star in a Manning Brothers-produced show about a washed-up QB out on redemption called “CHAD POWERS.” The show is based on Eli Manning’s viral alter ego, who went to Penn State’s annual open football tryouts. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostGlen Powell was born and raised in Austin and attended Westwood High School, where he played high school football and lacrosse. He then attended the Moody College of Communication at UT, but had to drop out because of his acting career commitments.Glen Powell surprised a Texas player with a full-ride scholarshipThe 36-year-old actor teamed up with the Texas Longhorns and Steve Sarkisian to surprise a player with a scholarship. In an Instagram post that he uploaded on Aug. 6, he joined the big screen before the team to announce that Marshall Landwher, a fifth-year senior linebacker, was being awarded a full-ride scholarship.&quot;What's up Longhorns! It's Glen Powell, fellow Texas alum,&quot; Powell said in the video. &quot;I have a newfound respect for what it takes to join a football team. It takes grit, it takes grind, most important it takes heart. Marshall, your hard work has not gone unnoticed. That's why Texas is giving you a scholarship.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe entire team cheered for Landwher. He appeared in 15 games since 2021 and attended Highland Park High School.