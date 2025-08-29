  • home icon
  • "This deleted tweet is DISGUSTING": Dave Portnoy blasts Nebraska over Taylor Swift post, declares Michigan showdown as "Defend Her Honor" game

By Neha Joshi
Published Aug 29, 2025 18:56 GMT
(image credits: instagram/stoolpresidente, killatrav)

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce made their first appearance as an engaged couple at the Nebraska-Cincinnati game on Thursday at Arrowhead Stadium. Kelce's Kansas City teammate, Patrick Mahomes, and his brother, Jason, also attended the game and supported his alma mater, the Bearcats.

NCAA Football: Nebraska at Cincinnati - Source: Imagn

While Dylan Riola impressed his idol, Mahomes, by helping the Cornhuskers win 20-17, Kelce's alma mater went home with a loss.

The victory sparked a cheeky side of Nebraska, as the team's social media account posted a photoshopped picture of Swift hugging its mascot, Husker. It has since been deleted after it went viral.

Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy, who is a staunch Michigan Wolverines supporter, reacted to it on X.

"As a Big 10 guy and a @_willcompton guy and a Swiftie this deleted tweet is DISGUSTING. No place for this in college football. Act like you’ve been there before Nebraska. I now have no choice but to declare Sept 20th a 'Taylor Swift Defend Her Honor' Game for the Wolverines," Portnoy tweeted on Friday.
The Cornhuskers will face the Wolverines on Sept. 20, and Portnoy expects his team to take revenge for the "weird" post.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announce their engagement after dating for almost 2 years

The "Fearless" singer and the three-time Super Bowl winner announced their engagement via a joint Instagram post on Tuesday.

"Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married 🧨," Taylor Swift wrote.
The couple embraced in a green, floral garden. Taylor Swift wore a green and white striped dress, while Travis Kelce kept it casual by pairing a black button-down with white pants. The diamond on her engagement ring is an old mine brilliant cut, set in yellow gold with intricate fine-line work.

Swift and Kelce first met after her performance at Arrowhead Stadium in 2023. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end gushed about her show but also complained that he didn't meet her before the concert.

However, to the world's surprise, Swift attended her first Chiefs game on Sept. 23, 2023. Since then, the couple has been together and may have already started planning their wedding.

Neha Joshi

Neha is a College Sports writer at Sportskeeda with a Master's degree in English Literature and 3 years of experience in reporting.

Specializing in sports entertainment, Neha's strength lies in crafting engaging and insightful content that captures the excitement and drama of collegiate athletics. She takes pride in profiling personalities and the stories behind the teams and athletes showcasing unique perspectives with narrative flair, providing readers with a deeper understanding of the human side of college sports.

A fan of Alabama football and the Uconn Huskies' men's and women’s basketball teams, Neha believes College Sports is as significant as the NBA and NFL because it lays the foundation for the future success of pro league teams. She admires Baker Mayfield’s passion, determination, and competitive spirit, while Dan Hurley and Dawn Staley top her coaches list.

Neha likes reading, watching movies and documentaries, cooking, playing badminton and running on the treadmill when not reporting. For her, Villanova’s stunning upset win over Georgetown in the 1985 NCAA men’s basketball championship game and the “Kick Six” play in the 2013 Iron Bowl between Alabama and Auburn are the most iconic college sports moments of all time.

