"This deleted tweet is DISGUSTING": Dave Portnoy blasts Nebraska over Taylor Swift post, declares Michigan showdown as "Defend Her Honor" game

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce made their first appearance as an engaged couple at the Nebraska-Cincinnati game on Thursday at Arrowhead Stadium. Kelce's Kansas City teammate, Patrick Mahomes, and his brother, Jason, also attended the game and supported his alma mater, the Bearcats.NCAA Football: Nebraska at Cincinnati - Source: ImagnWhile Dylan Riola impressed his idol, Mahomes, by helping the Cornhuskers win 20-17, Kelce's alma mater went home with a loss.The victory sparked a cheeky side of Nebraska, as the team's social media account posted a photoshopped picture of Swift hugging its mascot, Husker. It has since been deleted after it went viral.Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy, who is a staunch Michigan Wolverines supporter, reacted to it on X.&quot;As a Big 10 guy and a @_willcompton guy and a Swiftie this deleted tweet is DISGUSTING. No place for this in college football. Act like you’ve been there before Nebraska. I now have no choice but to declare Sept 20th a 'Taylor Swift Defend Her Honor' Game for the Wolverines,&quot; Portnoy tweeted on Friday.The Cornhuskers will face the Wolverines on Sept. 20, and Portnoy expects his team to take revenge for the &quot;weird&quot; post.Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announce their engagement after dating for almost 2 yearsThe &quot;Fearless&quot; singer and the three-time Super Bowl winner announced their engagement via a joint Instagram post on Tuesday.&quot;Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married 🧨,&quot; Taylor Swift wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe couple embraced in a green, floral garden. Taylor Swift wore a green and white striped dress, while Travis Kelce kept it casual by pairing a black button-down with white pants. The diamond on her engagement ring is an old mine brilliant cut, set in yellow gold with intricate fine-line work.Swift and Kelce first met after her performance at Arrowhead Stadium in 2023. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end gushed about her show but also complained that he didn't meet her before the concert. However, to the world's surprise, Swift attended her first Chiefs game on Sept. 23, 2023. Since then, the couple has been together and may have already started planning their wedding.