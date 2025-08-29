"This is disgusting": Taylor Swift fans tear into Nebraska for taking shots at popstar in "weird" post after engagement to Travis Kelce

Arrowhead Stadium became a celebrity hotspot on Thursday night as Travis Kelce and fiancée Taylor Swift showed up to support Chiefs TE's alma mater, the Cincinnati Bearcats, in their season opener against Dylan Raiola and the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

The Bearcats came up short in a 20-17 loss, but the postgame headlines weren’t about football. They were about Nebraska’s controversial jab at the pop icon. The Cornhuskers’ social media team started an outrage by sharing a heavily edited version of Kelce and Swift’s engagement post. Instead of Kelce, the image replaced him with Nebraska mascot Herbie Husker in an intimate pose with Swift.

The post, captioned “Change of plans,” was viewed by many as an attempt to humiliate both Swift and Kelce. The tweet has now been deleted. Here's a screenshot:

Taylor Swift fans tear into Nebraska for taking shots at popstar in "weird" post after engagement to Travis Kelce [X/@huskers]

Swifties, who are never shy about defending their queen, flooded the comments section and X.

One fan snapped, “Y’all are so disrespectful.”

A @KillaTKingdom @Huskers Y'all are so disrespectful

Another blasted the account, “This sht ain’t funny it’s deada** just weird and creepy.”

pop @PistachiosGoat @Huskers This shit ain’t funny it’s deadass just weird and creepy and everyone in the comments agrees

One X user tweeted, "what a weird tweet, you guys should be embarrassed lol hope you guys lose the rest of your games this season."

ashley⸆⸉ ❤️‍🔥 @_ashleeeyc @Huskers what a weird tweet, you guys should be embarrassed lol hope you guys lose the rest of your games this season

"gross. embarrassing. delete," tweeted one more.

madi ❤️‍🔥 @crinklineyes @Huskers gross. embarrassing. delete.

"You are weird and embarrassing- fitting," wrote one fan.

ely | ts12 will feed families (me) ❤️‍🔥 @nyyely13 @Huskers you are weird and embarrassing- fitting

What was meant to be lighthearted trolling quickly spiraled into a PR disaster, and Swift’s army made it clear: don’t come for 'Mother.'

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes accompnaied Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift for Nebraska - Cincinnati game

Kelce and Swift made their first public appearance since announcing their engagement, and of course, it was at Arrowhead Stadium. Kelce, a Bearcats alum, even spent pregame on the field in a bold red-and-white striped sweater before heading to a suite to catch the action.

Swift always had fans on edge for a glimpse of her from the moment she entered the stadium. Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes were also spotted in the building. The Kansas City power couple joined to watch Nebraska quarterback Dylan Raiola, rocking the familiar No. 15.

