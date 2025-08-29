  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Taylor Swift gets humiliated by Nebraska's social team in "creepy" post on X after Cornhuskers' win over Cincinnati, soon delete it after backlash

Taylor Swift gets humiliated by Nebraska's social team in "creepy" post on X after Cornhuskers' win over Cincinnati, soon delete it after backlash

By Priyam Hazarika
Modified Aug 29, 2025 06:06 GMT
Taylor Swift gets humiliated by Nebraska
Taylor Swift gets humiliated by Nebraska's social team in "creepy" post on X after Cornhuskers' win over Cincinnati at Arrowhead

Taylor Swift accompanied her fiancee, Travis Kelce, to watch his alma mater. Cincinnati Bearcats in action in their season opener. The Bearcats fell 20-17 to Matt Rhule's Nebraska's Cornhuskers, though.

Ad

Nebraska's social media team took a jab at Swift and Kelce. They shared an edited photo from the couple's engagement post that swapped the Kansas City Chiefs star with the Cornhuskers mascot, Herbie Husker. He was seen getting into an intimate pose with Taylor Swift in the snippet.

The post was accompanied by a caption that was aimed at trying to humiliate the 14-time Grammy-winning artist and Travis Kelce. After facing immense scrutiny from the fans, the social media team of Nebraska deleted it.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Change of plans," the caption read, hinting that Swift should change her marriage partner.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Attached is the deleted post by Nebraska's social media team. But some fans were quick to take sceenshot of the original post.

Ad

The post didn't sit well with fans who called out Nebraska's social media team for their insensitivity, noting that the post was "creepy" and unsettling.

"This s**t ain't funny, and it's deadass just weird and creepy, and everyone in the comments agrees," one wrote.
Ad

Kelce and Swift have been dating each other since 2023. After his appearance on the New Heights podcast, the couple announced their engagement on social media three days before Cincinnati's season opener against the Cornhuskers.

The three-time Super Bowl champion played for Cincinnati throughout his five-season collegiate stint.

About the author
Priyam Hazarika

Priyam Hazarika

Twitter icon

Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.

A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.

When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music.

Know More

Nebraska Cornhuskers Fan? Check out the latest Cornhuskers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place

Quick Links

Edited by Bhargav
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications