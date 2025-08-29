Taylor Swift gets humiliated by Nebraska's social team in "creepy" post on X after Cornhuskers' win over Cincinnati, soon delete it after backlash

Taylor Swift accompanied her fiancee, Travis Kelce, to watch his alma mater. Cincinnati Bearcats in action in their season opener. The Bearcats fell 20-17 to Matt Rhule's Nebraska's Cornhuskers, though.Nebraska's social media team took a jab at Swift and Kelce. They shared an edited photo from the couple's engagement post that swapped the Kansas City Chiefs star with the Cornhuskers mascot, Herbie Husker. He was seen getting into an intimate pose with Taylor Swift in the snippet.The post was accompanied by a caption that was aimed at trying to humiliate the 14-time Grammy-winning artist and Travis Kelce. After facing immense scrutiny from the fans, the social media team of Nebraska deleted it.&quot;Change of plans,&quot; the caption read, hinting that Swift should change her marriage partner.Attached is the deleted post by Nebraska's social media team. But some fans were quick to take sceenshot of the original post.The post didn't sit well with fans who called out Nebraska's social media team for their insensitivity, noting that the post was &quot;creepy&quot; and unsettling.&quot;This s**t ain't funny, and it's deadass just weird and creepy, and everyone in the comments agrees,&quot; one wrote.Kelce and Swift have been dating each other since 2023. After his appearance on the New Heights podcast, the couple announced their engagement on social media three days before Cincinnati's season opener against the Cornhuskers.The three-time Super Bowl champion played for Cincinnati throughout his five-season collegiate stint.