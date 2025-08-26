Patrick Mahomes's wife Brittany gets emotional as Travis Kelce gets engaged to Taylor Swift after dating for just 2 years

  • home icon
By Sanu Abraham
Modified Aug 26, 2025 17:53 GMT
Brittany Mahomes offered a warm congratulations to Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift following their engagement announcement.

Brittany, wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, reshared the couple’s Instagram post on her story Monday.

She wrote, "Two of the most genuine people meet & fall in love. Just so happy for these two."
Swift and Kelce’s joint Instagram post included a carousel of photos from the flower-filled proposal. Travis Kelce got down on one knee. One close-up captured the diamond ring.

“Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,” they captioned the post.

It instantly went viral, amassing reactions and comments from fans and celebrities. The engagement capped a two-year dating for the couple.

Brittany Mahomes and Swift grew close over the past two NFL seasons as the pop star became a regular presence at Chiefs games. The pair were often photographed enjoying games together. Swift and Travis Kelce went public in September 2023.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are in sync on and off stage

Travis Kelce often credited Taylor Swift for her work ethic and grounded personality

Earlier this month, in a GQ interview, he said:

"When there is not a camera on us, we're just two people that are in love," Kelce said.
"It can be perceived as something else because of how much it is talked about and how much we are tracked whenever we do go out, but I would say that it's as normal of … It happened very organically even though from a media standpoint it was being tracked. It still happened very organically."
Over the past two years, Kelce and Swift have been there for each other despite demanding schedules. Swift has been a fixture at Arrowhead Stadium, celebrating touchdowns and sharing hugs with Kelce after big wins. Meanwhile, Kelce was spotted at several of Swift’s international tour dates, from Paris to Singapore, sometimes even mimicking her signature stage moves from the crowd.

Swift won her record-setting fourth Album of the Year Grammy in February 2024, then boarded a flight from Tokyo to Las Vegas in time to see Kelce win Super Bowl 58. That summer, Kelce joined Swift on stage in London for a surprise cameo, drawing cheers from the crowd.

