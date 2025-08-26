"No question about it": Travis Kelce's dad claims Taylor Swift is the reason for his son's happiness - Details explored

Travis Kelce’s father, Ed Kelce, recently shared his thoughts on his son’s relationship with Taylor Swift. Speaking exclusively to People Magazine on August 24, 2025, at the premiere of The Kingdom in Kansas City, Ed reflected on both his son’s career and his personal life.

When asked what had brought Travis the most joy recently, Ed didn’t hesitate to point to the singer-songwriter as the reason.

"Taylor… There’s no question about it," he told the outlet.

Ed was also asked about Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s joint appearance on the New Heights podcast, which Travis co-hosts with his brother Jason Kelce. The episode, released on August 14, broke records and drew widespread attention.

Ed praised the segment, calling it “so good” and emphasizing how enjoyable it was to watch the couple interact.

"I think it was awesome… It was great to see them go back and forth. They’re two people obviously very much in love," he said.

As per the aforementioned People Magazine report, in addition to discussing Taylor Swift, Ed Kelce also highlighted how proud he was of his son’s continued success both on and off the field.

He spoke about how Travis Kelce’s “continued work ethic” was something that made him happy.

"That, combined with the efforts that he puts forth for those less fortunate, for the underserved communities. I think it's a combination of those things… He has really dedicated himself this season, too. I mean, he's in the best shape I think he's been in a long time," Ed Kelce said to the outlet.

Donna Kelce weighs in on Taylor Swift’s role in Travis Kelce’s life

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce (Image via Getty Images)

The Kelce family has never shied away from speaking publicly about Travis Kelce’s high-profile relationship with Taylor Swift.

According to a People Magazine report dated August 24, 2025, Donna Kelce spoke at an event over the weekend with the outlet, reflecting on Swift’s much-anticipated debut on the New Heights podcast.

"I did watch the podcast … and I think it was just really, really eventful," she said.

She further explained that what stood out most to her was the sincerity of the conversation between Swift and her sons, Jason and Travis Kelce.

"It was authentic...It was just something I think everybody was thrilled to see, and it was a very loving podcast," she added.

This was not the first time Donna Kelce expressed admiration for Taylor Swift.

In an interview with CNN published on February 8, 2024, she described the pop star as someone she deeply respected, praising “her outlook on life” and calling her “extremely talented.”

She emphasized that Swift carried herself as a role model for women, noting her influence extended far beyond her music.

At the time, Donna Kelce had explained that Travis Kelce’s relationship with Swift was creating a crossover between music and sports for a greater cultural impact. She further added how meaningful it was to see new audiences, many of them Swift’s fans, rally behind the NFL.

"I think it’s amazing that more and more people are embracing the NFL. I love sports. I especially love football because my boys have been doing it for so long…I truly believe that it’s bringing families closer. Sports tends to do that," she said.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift began dating in 2023. Their romance reportedly sparked after Travis attended Swift’s Eras Tour concert at Arrowhead Stadium that July and later invited her to one of his games in September. By October, the two confirmed their relationship publicly when they were photographed holding hands at a Saturday Night Live afterparty.

Post her record-breaking Eras Tour, Taylor Swift used the podcast appearance on New Heights to announce her 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl. The album will be released on October 3, 2025.

At the same time, Travis Kelce is currently focused on the NFL’s 2025 season, marking his 13th year with the Kansas City Chiefs.

