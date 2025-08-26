"Waiting for that Travis Kelce meltdown": Internet reacts after Taylor Swift & Post Malone's Fortnight crosses a billion Spotify streams

American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift’s 2024 track Fortnight featuring Post Malone has reportedly reached a new milestone on the music platform Spotify. On Sunday, August 24, 2025, the X account Pop Crave shared the news that the song from the 35-year-old artist’s last album, The Tortured Poets Department, has reached one billion streams on Spotify.Sharing the news on the social media platform X, Pop Crave wrote:““Fortnight” by Taylor Swift feat. Post Malone has reached 1 BILLION streams on Spotify. It’s Taylor’s 19th and Post’s 14th song to achieve this.”Meanwhile, this has sparked a flurry of reactions. One X user seemingly teased Taylor Swift’s boyfriend and the NFL team Kansas City Chiefs’ tight end, Travis Kelce. The fan wrote:“Waiting for that Travis Kelce meltdown over this.”Anders Johansen @AJohansen592LINK@PopCrave Waiting for theat Travis Kelce meltdown over this.Several fans celebrated Taylor Swift and Post Malone’s collaboration. Commenting on their new achievement, the fans added:LouOnX @LouXpressLINK@PopCrave It's amazing to see Taylor and Post Malone continue to break records! Their collaboration really resonates with fans.ميوزيك لايف @AghaninowLINK@PopCrave Another billion for Taylor &amp;amp;amp; Post! What a massive milestone for “Fortnight.” 🎶🔥ZIGGY (Ø,G) @Richtokker19LINK@PopCrave Another billion checked off like it’s nothing for both of themMeanwhile, some netizens also criticized Taylor Swift and Post Malone’s Fortnight for achieving this Spotify milestone quite late.the World's Greatest Narcissist @JAMnit_JAMLINK@PopCrave I dunno if this mean Tay Tay's fans not doing their jobs streaming her music or I have severely underestimated how many fans Post Malone hasGirish Menon Photography @wildlifegiriLINK@PopCrave It's been more than a fortnight!caden⸆⸉ ❤️‍🔥 @caden3123LINK@PopCrave Late craveFor the uninitiated, as per Elle, Fortnight was the lead single from Taylor Swift’s The Tortured Poets Department album. The 35-year-old artist announced the collaboration with Post Malone via an Instagram post on April 18, 2025. She wrote:“I’ve been such a huge fan of Post because of the writer he is, his musical experimentation and those melodies he creates that just stick in your head forever. I got to witness that magic come to life firsthand when we worked together on Fortnight.”Meanwhile, as per Billboard, when Swift won the grand prize of the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards on September 11, 2024, she thanked Travis Kelce during her acceptance speech. The pop star reminisced on-set memories from the shoot of the Fortnight music video and noted that Travis would be “cheering, like, ‘Whoo!’ from across the studio.”Has Travis Kelce influenced Taylor Swift’s upcoming album, The Life of a Showgirl?The Love Story singer announced her upcoming album, The Life of a Showgirl, on Travis and Jason Kelce’s podcast, New Heights, on August 14, 2025. It was reportedly her first-ever podcast appearance.The musician unveiled on New Heights that The Life of a Showgirl will be released on October 3, 2025. She noted that her 12th studio album will feature a total of twelve tracks. The title track will also have Sabrina Carpenter as a featured artist.San Francisco 49ers vs Kansas City Chiefs, Super Bowl LVIII - (Image via Getty)Meanwhile, as per Page Six, a source close to the Daily Mail revealed that Travis Kelce has influenced Swift’s risqué cover and “s*xier side” for her upcoming album. The source reportedly quipped:“Travis treats her with so much dignity and respect, and it has allowed her to explore a s*xier side of herself safely… [She] trusts that her fans will follow her through all parts of her personality, but she won’t be doing anything too explicit.”Meanwhile, Taylor and Travis began dating in 2023. After confirming their relationship in October 2023, the pair has made several public appearances, including attending each other's events, parties, red carpet debuts, and more.