"Time to go out with a bang"- Perez Hilton reacts after Taylor Swift's beau Travis Kelce adopts new hairstyle before start of football season

American blogger and columnist Perez Hilton has shared his reaction to Taylor Swift's beau, Travis Kelce, adopting a new hairstyle. The 35-year-old American professional football player is a tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs of the National Football League.On Friday, August 15, 2025, the media personality took to the social media platform X and gushed about Kelce’s new buzz cut.“It's time to go out with a bang and win!”Meanwhile, on his website, Perez Hilton noted that Taylor Swift’s boyfriend had long hair over the offseason with a '90s vibe of a middle part and sweeping waves. But Kelce got the new look for the upcoming NFL season. Per the 47-year-old blogger, the Kansas City Chiefs player shaves his head as a tradition ahead of his training for the football season.According to NBC New York, NFL players returned to the field last week to kickstart the preseason. The opening slate of exhibition games reportedly began with the Hall of Fame Game on July 31, 2025. While Week 1 saw all 32 teams in action from August 7 to 10, Week 2 will see the teams from August 15 to 18.Per NBC New York, the second week of the preseason will feature Travis Kelce’s Kansas City Chiefs playing against the Seattle Seahawks on Friday, August 15, 2025. However, Sports Illustrated reports that Chiefs head coach Andy Reid has said that Travis Kelce will likely not be playing.How did the Kansas City Chiefs celebrate Travis Kelce’s new hair transformation?Travis Kelce’s NFL team, the Kansas City Chiefs, also celebrated their tight end’s new buzz cut. According to E! News, the 35-year-old player has been growing out his hair over the last year, but he has gone back to his roots of short hair.On July 27, 2025, the Chiefs took to their social media platforms, including Instagram, Facebook, and X, and confirmed that Taylor Swift's beau has shaved his head down to a buzz cut.The team tagged the player and wrote in an X post:“Fresh cut Trav.”Travis Kelce debuts his new hair (Image via Kansas City Chiefs/ X)Meanwhile, according to E! News, Travis Kelce, on an episode of his podcast, New Heights, in 2023, admitted that he pays an annual homage to coach Andy Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs by sporting a mustache for the first few weeks of the NFL season.“It's all having fun at camp, man… Shout out to Andy Reid, baby: It's 'stache time, baby. The power of the ‘stache,” Travis explained.Notably, Taylor Swift reportedly also had her hand in Travis getting long hair. Patrick Mahomes, Travis’s fellow teammate and the Chiefs quarterback, admitted that the Love Story artist got her beau to grow his hair out. Last August, on SiriusXM NFL Radio, Mahomes said,“I’ve been trying to get him to grow his hair out and all of a sudden Taylor gets him to do it.”For the unversed, Travis Kelce returned to the field with the Kansas City Chiefs to kick off the 2025-2026 season with a preseason opener on Saturday, August 9, 2025. As per People, he played the first game of his 13th NFL season against the Arizona Cardinals.The regular season is reportedly scheduled to begin on September 4, 2025. The Chiefs' opener will take place on September 5, 2025, against the Los Angeles Chargers in São Paulo, Brazil. Notably, the regular season is set to end on January 4, 2026.