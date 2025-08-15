Celebrity blogger Perez Hilton has expressed his skepticism about reports that Tom Cruise declined a 2025 Kennedy Center Honor due to &quot;scheduling conflicts.&quot; The news emerged after the U.S. President Donald Trump announced this year's honorees on August 13, 2025, which includes Sylvester Stallone, Gloria Gaynor, and the band KISS.According to The Washington Post, Cruise was invited to receive this honor, but he reportedly turned it down, with sources attributing the decision to scheduling conflicts.Perez Hilton reacted to the reports on X, writing:&quot;Tom Cruise reportedly declined Kennedy Center honor from Donald Trump, citing &quot;scheduling conflicts.&quot; Huh.&quot;A representative for Cruise has not commented further on his choice to decline the award.For the unversed, The Kennedy Center Honors &quot;recognizes and celebrates individuals whose unique artistic contributions have shaped&quot; American culture. At the event, while unveiling the award nominees in Washington DC on August 13, Donald Trump spoke about his involvement in the selection process. As reported The Guardian, he said:“I would say I was about 98% involved. They all went through me … I turned down plenty. It went too woke. I turned I had a couple of wokesters. Now, we have great people. This is very different than it used to be. Very different.” POTUS also discussed how he'd &quot;fully renovate&quot; the awards and work towards making the &quot;Kennedy Center a crown jewel of American arts and culture once again.&quot; President Donald Trump announces the nominees of 2025 Kennedy Center Honors on August 13, 2025. (Image via Getty)From Iron Man to Kennedy Center: Tom Cruise’s history of declining honorsThis isn’t the first time Tom Cruise has been linked to, and subsequently distanced himself from, high-profile accolades. As reported by IGN, years ago, Cruise was reportedly approached to star as Iron Man prior to Robert Downey Jr. taking on the role. He reportedly turned down the role, stating that the project &quot;just didn't feel to me like it was gonna work.&quot;Recently, speculation arose that Cruise was even offered a cameo as an alternate-universe Iron Man in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Writer Michael Waldron confirmed there were discussions, but Cruise's filming of Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning meant it wasn't possible.Tom Cruise attends the premiere of &quot;F1: The Movie&quot; at Cineworld Leicester Square on June 23, 2025. (Image via Getty)Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning is on the verge of $600 million at the global box office, per Box Office Mojo. It will be available to stream on Apple TV+. Prime Video and Fandango on August 19, 2025.The 63-year-old actor has other projects slated for the next few years, including an unnamed space film with SpaceX.