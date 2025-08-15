  • home icon
  "Huh" - Perez Hilton reacts to Tom Cruise declining the Kennedy Center Honors over "scheduling conflicts"

By Diana George
Published Aug 15, 2025 08:02 GMT
&quot;Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One&quot; Australian Premiere - Arrivals - Source: Getty
Tom Cruise at the Australian premiere of "Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One" (Image via Getty)

Celebrity blogger Perez Hilton has expressed his skepticism about reports that Tom Cruise declined a 2025 Kennedy Center Honor due to "scheduling conflicts." The news emerged after the U.S. President Donald Trump announced this year's honorees on August 13, 2025, which includes Sylvester Stallone, Gloria Gaynor, and the band KISS.

According to The Washington Post, Cruise was invited to receive this honor, but he reportedly turned it down, with sources attributing the decision to scheduling conflicts.

Perez Hilton reacted to the reports on X, writing:

"Tom Cruise reportedly declined Kennedy Center honor from Donald Trump, citing "scheduling conflicts." Huh."

A representative for Cruise has not commented further on his choice to decline the award.

For the unversed, The Kennedy Center Honors "recognizes and celebrates individuals whose unique artistic contributions have shaped" American culture.

At the event, while unveiling the award nominees in Washington DC on August 13, Donald Trump spoke about his involvement in the selection process. As reported The Guardian, he said:

“I would say I was about 98% involved. They all went through me … I turned down plenty. It went too woke. I turned I had a couple of wokesters. Now, we have great people. This is very different than it used to be. Very different.”
POTUS also discussed how he'd "fully renovate" the awards and work towards making the "Kennedy Center a crown jewel of American arts and culture once again."

President Donald Trump announces the nominees of 2025 Kennedy Center Honors on August 13, 2025. (Image via Getty)
President Donald Trump announces the nominees of 2025 Kennedy Center Honors on August 13, 2025. (Image via Getty)

From Iron Man to Kennedy Center: Tom Cruise’s history of declining honors

This isn’t the first time Tom Cruise has been linked to, and subsequently distanced himself from, high-profile accolades. As reported by IGN, years ago, Cruise was reportedly approached to star as Iron Man prior to Robert Downey Jr. taking on the role. He reportedly turned down the role, stating that the project "just didn't feel to me like it was gonna work."

Recently, speculation arose that Cruise was even offered a cameo as an alternate-universe Iron Man in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Writer Michael Waldron confirmed there were discussions, but Cruise's filming of Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning meant it wasn't possible.

Tom Cruise attends the premiere of &quot;F1: The Movie&quot; at Cineworld Leicester Square on June 23, 2025. (Image via Getty)
Tom Cruise attends the premiere of "F1: The Movie" at Cineworld Leicester Square on June 23, 2025. (Image via Getty)

Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning is on the verge of $600 million at the global box office, per Box Office Mojo. It will be available to stream on Apple TV+. Prime Video and Fandango on August 19, 2025.

The 63-year-old actor has other projects slated for the next few years, including an unnamed space film with SpaceX.

Diana George

Diana George

Diana Susan George is a Podcasts and Trending News writer at Sportskeeda. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Psychology and English. Her professional experience as a Public Relations intern at Pawzz Foundation and a Management trainee at Toppers Academy for Professionals gave her the confidence to step out of her comfort zone and pursue her passion for writing.

Diana's love for podcasts stems from her diverse interests, ranging from true crime to cooking and her experience recording a podcast in college. She upholds her journalistic integrity by relying on verified sources and maintaining originality in her work.

Diana admires Robert Pattinson for his remarkable versatility and his ability to flourish as an actor despite the criticisms for his role in the Twilight series. If given a time machine, she'd return to the Live Aid concert in 1985 to witness performances of Queen, Elton John, and David Bowie, all at the same time.

Beyond writing, she enjoys reading fiction, playing the piano and bass guitar, and dabbling in photography.

