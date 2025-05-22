What did Tom Cruise say about Father's Day? Perez Hilton claims the actor chose the "religion of scientology" over his "daughter" with Katie Holmes

Hollywood actor Tom Cruise is making headlines for his response to a question about an ideal Father's Day during a red carpet interview with E! News at the premiere of his latest film, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning. The pop news commentator Perez Hilton recently reacted to Cruise's response and said the actor chose the "religion of Scientology" over his "daughter."

E! News posted the interview on May 20, 2025, in which the reporter asked the actor about his Father's Day plan, to which the Top Gun star replied:

"Just having fun, making movies, big adventures and having a great time."

Hilton reacted to this interview in his May 22 video on the YouTube channel and commented on his relationship with his daughter, Suri Cruz, whom he shares with his ex-wife Katie Holmes.

"According to multiple reports, Tom has not even seen Siri since she was a toddler. Reports say that he chose the religion of Scientology over his daughter."

Further in his reaction video, Hilton played the interview and showed the actor's face to point out discomfort due to this question. He also called Tom Cruise a "crap father."

"And when he was asked this, the look on his face, let me show it to you so you don't think I'm overexaggerating. He was clearly uncomfortable and annoyed... He instantly looked away from the interviewer and that crap answer was the best that he could come up with. Crap answer, cuz he's a crap father, I think," Hilton commented.

Inside Tom Cruise's relationship with his children

The veteran actor, who is known for his stunt-packed movies, has three children. Tom shares a daughter, Bella, 32, and a son, Connor, 30, whom he adopted with his second wife, Nicole Kidman. Tom and Nicole remained in a nuptial bond from 1990 to 2001.

Later, the Mission: Impossible star married Katie Holmes in 2006 and welcomed daughter Suri. Tom got separated from Katie in 2012.

Tom Cruise is associated with Scientology, and according to a May 21 report by Hello!, many think that this is the primary reason for his distance with his daughter Suri, as the faith demands to sever connections with those who have "disconnected." The report also said that Bella and Connor are Scientologists and sometimes get spotted with the actor.

According to the same outlet, Suri has been estranged from Tom Cruise for years, and the actor did not attend her high school graduation last year. The report also claims that Suri dropped Cruise as her last name and instead adopted her mother's middle name.

After a high-profile divorce with Katie, Tom was required to provide $400,000 per year as child support for Suri and cover her other expenses until she turned 18. Suri, now 19, shares a close relationship with her mother.

Tom Cruise and Scientology

Tom Cruise at the "Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning" Mexico red carpet and premiere (Image via Getty)

Scientology is a faith founded by L. Ron Hubbard, and Tom has been associated with the Scientology Church for almost four decades. His first wife, Mimi Rogers, introduced him to the religion in 1986.

In 2016, during an interview by ITV News at the time of the London premiere of his movie Jack Reacher: Never Go Back, he remarked publicly and called it a "beautiful religion."

“It’s something that has helped me incredibly in my life. I’ve been a Scientologist for over 30 years. It’s something that is, you know … without it, I wouldn’t be where I am. So, it’s a beautiful religion. I’m incredibly proud,” Tom said during the interview.

Tom Cruise's latest movie, Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning, hit the big screen on May 17, 2025, in a few countries and was released on May 21 in the UK. The film will hit the box office on May 23 in the US.

