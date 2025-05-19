Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning: Release date, plot, and everything we know so far

Christopher McQuarrie is back with Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning. The film is a sequel to his 2023 movie Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One and is set to be released on May 23, 2025. This eighth installment in the Mission: Impossible franchise follows Ethan Hunt and his team on a mission to find a rogue AI called the Entity.

Ad

The Entity is described as "an advanced, self-aware rogue AI that can hack security and predict probabilities of future outcomes." Tom Cruise returns as Ethan Hunt, joined by a cast that includes Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Henry Czerny, Angela Bassett, and Pom Klementieff.

Cruise also serves as a producer on Mission: Impossible -The Final Reckoning, along with McQuarrie and co-producer Gina Hallas.

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning to release on May 23, 2025

Ad

Trending

As mentioned earlier, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning will be released in theaters across the United States on May 23, 2025. In an exclusive interview with People published on May 18, 2025, Cruise reflected on his role in the widely popular action movie franchise.

"I did the best you can, and it's representing all the efforts of everyone involved at that particular moment. I looked at it and I really see what it takes to make these movies and what I've learned about storytelling (in) this particular genre," he stated.

Ad

In another interview with People, published on May 15, 2025, cast member Angela Bassett shared her experience of working with a "purely enthusiastic" Tom Cruise during the filming of Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning.

"(He) just wants to pull the best out of everyone, wants everyone to look great, do great and work hard. No one works harder than he does… To work with someone who cares that deeply, that profoundly, that completely, is a joy,” she explained.

Ad

What is Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning about?

Ad

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning takes place two months after the events of Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One. The trailer opens with an officer reading out Ethan Hunt's previous missions, including a CIA vault break-in, the Kremlin bombing, and the gassing of a security briefing.

"If we want to bring the world back from the brink....we have to deal with him. Should he choose to accept," the officer states.

Ad

To save the world from the rogue AI known as the Entity, IMF Agents Ethan Hunt and Grace must work along with their team to help isolate it. However, Hunt's expedition is riddled with betrayals, life-threatening encounters, and ethical quandaries.

With help from old and new allies such as Luther, Benji, and the newcomers Paris and Theo, Hunt faces off against Gabriel, a human enforcer of the Entity, who seeks to take over the AI. With threats of global nuclear war and increasingly personal sacrifices, Hunt has to outmaneuver both foes and former friends to corner the Entity and rescue humanity from cyborg annihilation.

Ad

As global tensions rise and the Entity grows more dangerous, the team must rely on trust, resilience, and quick thinking to confront a threat unlike any they've faced before. Their choices will determine the fate of the world.

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning will be released in US theaters on May 23, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhisri Kodandaraman Abhisri K is an Entertainment writer at Sportskeeda. With a B.Tech in Biotechnology that honed her analytical and critical thinking skills, her passion for entertainment led her to explore writing about TV shows and movies. Her journey began as the Head of Writing for PES University's drama club, where she led scriptwriting and creative content development.



Abhisri's love for films and TV shows stems from their power to connect people, reflect culture, and evoke emotions that resonate with global audiences. She is committed to ethical journalism, ensuring accuracy and relevance by cross-verifying sources and maintaining objectivity in her reporting.



When she is not writing, Abhisri enjoys reading, exploring new music genres, and sketching. Know More