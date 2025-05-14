7 action movies to watch before the release of 'Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning'

Tom Cruise is back in action as Ethan Hunt in Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning. Director Christopher McQuarrie is back at the helm in the eighth installment of the fan favorite action franchise. Hunt goes on an impossible mission to track down the all-powerful AI named Entity, whose existence and sentience continue to threaten the existence of humanity.

Set to release on May 17, 2025, the movie has created waves for showcasing more of Tom Cruise's extraordinary stunt abilities and adding another layer to the expansive world of Mission: Impossible. It also features Hayley Atwell as Hunt's ally, Grace, Ving Rhames as Hunt's best friend, Luther, and an ensemble cast.

Fans can check out these movies before catching Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning in theaters.

Dead Reckoning Part One, Jack Reacher, and other Tom Cruise movies, while fans wait for Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning

1) Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One (2023)

Promotional poster of the movie (Image via Netflix)

When a Russian stealth submarine named Sevastapol unlocks an AI named Entity, the last thing they expected was its sentience and their imminent deaths. Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) and his team must find the key that activates the AI and stop it before it takes control of global defence intelligence and financial networks in cyberspace.

Fans should consider watching the seventh installment of the Mission: Impossible series to know exactly where Hunt and his allies left things off before the premiere of the sequel, Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning. The movie contains the origin story of Entity, its sentience, and previous attempts to quell its power.

Where to watch: Netflix

2) Jack Reacher (2012)

Cruise as Jack Reacher (Image via Prime Video)

Former military police officer Jack Reacher (Tom Cruise) finds himself in the middle of a murder investigation where his brought in to defend his old colleague, former military sniper James Barr, the primary suspect. Reacher soon realizes that things aren't what they seem, and more sinister things lurk under the surface.

This action thriller is for fans of the actor-director combo, Tom Cruise and Christopher McQuarrie, in Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning. With a high-octane premise and quintessential Cruise action sequences, this movie is an interesting watch.

Where to watch: Prime Video

3) Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation (2015)

Cruise in the fifth installment of the movie franchise (Image via Prime Video)

Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) goes on yet another mission, this time on the run from the CIA. In the fifth installment of the MI series, the Impossible Missions Force has disbanded, with a dangerous group of villainous government agents called "The Syndicate" on the rise. Hunt must do what it takes to contain the threat.

Fans of Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning, looking for the highlights of the MI franchise, should watch (or rewatch) this spy action in preparation. The movie introduces an important character, Isla Faust (Rebecca Ferguson), who is key to the expansive storyline. Knowing her backstory and connection to Hunt will elevate the movie-watching experience.

Where to watch: Prime Video

4) Top Gun: Maverick (2022)

Pete "Maverick" Mitchell in the Top Gun sequel (Image via Prime Video)

Tom Cruise reprises his role as Captain Pete "Maverick" Mitchell, a legendary naval aviator, in this action drama sequel to Top Gun (1986). Directed by Joseph Kosinski (F1: The Movie), the movie follows Maverick's life as a flight instructor, training young Top Gun cadets for a dangerous mission.

Fans waiting for Cruise's eye-catching stunts in Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning will enjoy this movie's use of in-camera effects to achieve seamlessly choreographed and realistic action sequences. Watch out for the high-speed fighter jet sequences.

Where to watch: Prime Video

5) Edge of Tomorrow (2014)

A still from the action thriller (Image via Prime Video)

When an alien race infiltrates Earth, a Public Relations Officer named William Cage, with no on-ground combat experience, is thrust into battle. But he keeps waking up on the same day, in an endless time loop that only Sergeant Rita Vrataski (Emily Blunt) knows of. He must find a way to break the loop and save humanity.

Directed by Doug Liman, this sci-fi/action movie features Tom Cruise as a rookie with no fighting experience, different from Ethan Hunt in Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning. Fans can experience a different side to his action roles while enjoying the movie's gripping premise and edge-of-the-seat climax.

Where to watch: Prime Video/Netflix

6) Collateral (2004)

Cruise plays an assassin in Collateral (Image via Amazon)

When cab driver Max Durocher (Jamie Foxx) agrees to drive a high-paying customer around to different places, the last thing he expects is for the customer to be a ruthless contract assassin named Vincent (Tom Cruise). Soon, he is taken hostage and must do what it takes to escape.

Both Vincent in Collateral and Ethan Hunt in Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning are complex, highly-skilled men with a mysterious past. But that's where the similarities end, giving fans a window into a morally grey Cruise and his motives. Directed by Michael Mann, the commercially acclaimed movie received two Oscar nominations for Best Supporting Actor and Best Film Editing.

Where to watch: Prime Video

7) Minority Report (2002)

Minority Report is a science fiction action movie (Image via Prime Video)

In the 2050s, John Anderton (Tom Cruise) is a psychic ("precog") who works as a "Precrime" police officer, pre-meditating crime and stopping it before it occurs. But things escalate when one of the other precogs frames him for a future murder. Anderton must go on the run and do what it takes to clear his name.

Directed by Steven Spielberg and based on the novella The Minority Report by Philip K. Dick, this action movie weaves science fiction and thriller elements to provide a unique premise that fans of Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning will enjoy. Cruise itriguies fans in high-speed chase sequences in high-tech vehicles reimagined for the future.

Where to watch: Prime Video

Before the release of Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning, fans can check out all the movies in the Mission: Impossible franchise to understand the moving pieces in the vast storyline.

