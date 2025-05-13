F1 Main Trailer released: Details explored about Brad Pitt's upcoming release

F1 The Movie is set to bring the world of Formula 1 to the silver screen with its intense story. The film, directed by Joseph Kosinski, stars Brad Pitt in the lead role. It will be released in theatres on June 27, 2025.

The film captures the journey of Sonny Hayes (Brad Pitt), a former F1 racer who returns to the tracks 30 years later. From his age to the growing challenges inside and outside his team, the film shows how Sonny races through the tough path and overcomes all odds.

The main trailer for F1 was released on May 12, 2025. The extended peek into the film elaborates on Sonny's personality, his relationships with his teammates and rivals, and his confrontations with challenges.

Exploring the main trailer of F1

A still from F1 (Image via YouTube/@WarnerBros)

The main trailer opens with a conversation between Sonny and the technical director of the Apex Grand Prix team, Kate (Kerry Condon). As Sonny mentions his preference for talking to the point, Kate goes straight to asking him why he is here, back in the game. Her description of his personality traits paints Sonny as a stern, conventional, stubborn, old, and lonely character.

As scenes of Sonny returning to the sport are interspersed between Kate's dialogue, she establishes that Formula 1 calls for teamwork. She also puts forth the difficult spot the team is in, pointing out that his performance will determine the fate of every crew member.

A renowned racer in the past, the central question raised in the trailer is why he returns to F1. The trailer then goes on to touch upon the rising tension between Sonny and Joshua Pearce (Damson Idris), a young racer alongside the protagonist in Apex GP. While Joshua brings down Sonny's return as a mere 'second chance for the elderly', the former ace counters him by pointing out his insecurity of being slower than him.

The trailer gives glimpses of the pressures Sonny is set to face on the track from team owner Ruben (Javier Bardem), crew, rivals, and his own teammate, making it a tough return for him.

Cast and crew of F1

A still from F1 (Image via YouTube/@WarnerBros)

Brad Pitt stars as the lead protagonist, Sonny Hayes. Damson Idris features in the film as his fellow team member and tough competitor Joshua Pearce. Javier Bardem plays the role of Ruben Cervantes, Sonny's old teammate and the owner of APX GP, a struggling F1 team.

Kerry Condon portrays Kate, a vital crew member of the team. It is also expected that Simone Ashley will make an appearance in the film, with more information yet to be released. Some of the other actors featured in the film include Tobias Menzies, Liz Kingsman, Kim Bodnia, Sarah Niles, Abdul Salis, and more.

F1 is an Apple Original Film from the team credited for the making of Top Gun: Maverick (2022). It is produced by director Joseph Kosinski along with F1 champion Lewis Hamilton, Brad Pitt, Jerry Bruckheimer, Jeremy Kleiner, Dede Gardner, and Chad Oman.

With the story written by the director along with Ehren Kruger, the original score for the film is done by the German music producer Hans Zimmer, known for films such as Interstellar (2014), The Dark Knight (2008), The Lion King (1994), and more.

Formula 1 champions become a part of the upcoming film F1

A still from F1 (Image via YouTube/@WarnerBros)

F1 brings raw and intense scenes matching the real happenings in the Formula 1 racing. To replicate the player's personality, behind-the-scenes and on-ground situations of a race, parts of the movie were filmed during the actual Grand Prix weekends.

It was also reported that F1 champion Lewis Hamilton, who is also one of the producers of the film, gave hands-on tips and advice to Brad Pitt and Damson Idris for the driving scenes. Racers Luciano Bacheta and Craig Dolby also guided and helped in the filming of the race scenes.

In an interview with ESPN, Damson Idris said:

"Lewis was there all the time giving us pointers, and Luciano Bacheta was with us every day, Craig Dolby too, just really teaching me about the way to get around that track efficiently but also fast."

Expressing his gratitude, he further stated:

"I'm indebted to those guys, and when you see me and Brad in this picture, you're going to really see we put everything into this."

A shot in the trailer also shows both actors standing beside F1 champion Max Verstappen during a pre-race anthem. Such scenes bring an authentic touch to the film and raise anticipation to see the real-life F1 racers feature in the movie.

F1 will release in theatres on June 27, 2025.

