Is Brad Pitt's F1 movie based on a true story? Explained

Hollywood's Formula 1 movie, aptly titled F1, starring Brad Pitt, is hitting cinemas on June 27, 2025. Directed by Top Gun: Maverick's Joseph Kosinski and co-produced by seven-time Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton, the movie promises to capture the highs, lows, and drama of Formula 1 racing, on and off the track.

Brad Pitt's upcoming F1 movie is inspired by the real world of Formula 1, but it's not based on a specific real-life story. His character, Sonny Hayes, in the film is not based on an actual driver but is a fictional figure designed to show the ins and outs of life in auto racing.

Besides Pitt, the upcoming movie will also star Damson Idris as a rookie driver, Javier Bardem as the APXGP racing team owner, and more.

F1 movie is as "authentic a racing movie" as there is, says producer and F1 Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton

From high-speed races, and sometimes crashes, and heated team-mate rivalries to politics in the paddock and struggling teams, Brad Pitt's F1 movie has the makings of what goes on in the real world of motor racing. The plotlines are familiar with real-life Formula 1, but it's not entirely based on a true story.

That said, producer and current Formula 1 driver for Scuderia Ferrari HP, Sir Lewis Hamilton, said that the film is as authentic as anyone gets. In a teaser showing the behind-the-scenes of filming the movie, which Warner Bros. shared on social media in February 2025, Hamilton said:

"The F1 movie is as authentic a racing movie has ever been."

Moreover, director Joseph Kosinski said that Hamilton has played an "instrumental" role in making the film. With his involvement in the movie, it's safe to say that the project has insights from a real and well-decorated Formula 1 driver to make the storyline as authentic as possible.

And while Brad Pitt's character or his team is not based on real-world driver or team, the production has also made plenty of efforts to ensure that their story is grounded in realism. For one, they filmed many of the scenes during real Formula 1 weekends in 2023, per ESPN, which would help capture the essence of the races.

What is the movie going to be about?

Per Brad Pitt's description of the movie with Sky Sports back in July 2023 ahead of the British Grand Prix, the F1 movie will follow his character Sonny Hayes' return to the world of Formula 1 after leaving the sport's top competition following a "horrible crash." He will join the struggling APXGP team owned by a friend, played by Bardem, alongside the promising rookie Joshua Pearce, played by Idris. He further teased the plot, saying:

"He [Bardem] brings me in as a kind of Hail Mary and hijinks ensue."

F1 previously explained, per Motorsport, that the movie aims to "celebrate the skill and heroism of the drivers while showcasing the incredible challenge of competition in Formula 1." Also teasing the themes audiences can expect from the film, Formula 1 legend Sir Lewis Hamilton, said, per ESPN:

"Brad Pitt, speed, thrills, an epic underdog story, drama, humor, and a little bit of romance."

Besides the Academy Award-winning duo of Brad Pitt and Javier Bardem, as well as Damson Idris, The Crown's Tobias Menzies and The Banshees of Inisherin's Kerry Condon will also appear in the project. Other names in the cast list include Sarah Niles, Samson Kayo, Simone Ashley, and Kim Bodnia.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on upcoming movies as 2025 progresses.

