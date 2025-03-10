"She’s far too charming" — Netizens showered love on Simone Ashley as Pia in Picture This

Simone Ashley captivated viewers as Kate Sharma in Bridgerton, and she is showing no signs of stopping. Her most recent appearance is in Prime Video's latest rom-com, Picture This, where she plays the lead female character, Pia Jaswani, a struggling photographer.

The film follows Pia as she navigates both her personal and professional life. At her sister's engagement party, she receives a prophecy that she will find true love in the next five dates. As if Pia's overbearing British-Indian family is not enough, her ex-boyfriend Charlie, portrayed by Hero Fiennes Tiffin, also waltzes into her life.

Directed by Prarthana Mohan from a screenplay by Nikita Lalwani, Picture This is an adaptation of the 2024 Australian rom-com Five Blind Dates, which has a similar core theme. While the two movies have a few similarities, they also feature key differences.

While Picture This follows the classic rom-com template and has resonated with audiences, Ashley's performance as Pia has particularly stood out. Many viewers have taken to the internet to express their appreciation for both the actress and her character. For instance, one fan wrote:

"She’s far too charming in Picture This… Simone Ashley… I love you"

Many other fans have expressed similar sentiments about Simone Ashley's Pia.

"I'm still here with the beautiful Pia Jaswani" an X user wrote.

"when ur in a big doe eyes competition and pia jaswani walks in" another user added.

"Pia & her camera is the real love story" one X user mused.

"Simone Ashley as Pia Jaswani, my pocket size princess." another user wrote.

Netizens continued praising Ashley's portrayal of Pia in the movie.

"just watched picture this, romcoms are soooooo back simone ashley the woman that you are!!!!" another user added.

"watching Picture This, Simone Ashley was born to lead rom coms" - another user wrote.

"Just watched Picture This…. Simone Ashley the woman you are…. Magnificent. Gorgeous. A True Talent." - another user mused.

Ashley will be seen as Kate Bridgerton in Bridgerton season 4, set to release in 2026. Before that, she will appear in the sports action drama film F1, set to premiere on June 27, 2025.

Simone Ashley on what drew her to play Pia in Picture This

Besides starring in Picture This, Ashley also serves as executive producer, marking her debut in the role. In the film, her character, Pia, is focused on her career and wants to continue doing that. However, her family wants her to settle down and even sets her up for dates.

In an interview with Deadline published on March 7, 2025, Ashley reflected on what compelled her to play Pia. She said:

I’m always drawn to any character that is super passionate, ambitious, has that drive. That’s what really drew me to [Pia], her hotheadedness and her frustration with where she was at.

Elsewhere in the interview, she mentioned which characteristics of Pia she didn't relate to:

I think her chaos and clumsiness [were things] that I didn’t relate to as much because I think I’m much more of an organized, grounded person.

However, Ashley found Pia's clumsiness charming and appreciated her journey as a character who is unsure of herself at the beginning.

Picture This is available for streaming on Prime Video.

