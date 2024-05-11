Brad Pitt's F1 with Lewis Hamilton reportedly hits $300 million budget, one of the most expensive films ever 

Brad Pitt's F1 movie is set to redefine the boundaries of cinematic grandeur, with its ambitious production budget soaring past the remarkable milestone of $300 million, as reported by Puck. While the film's title remains shrouded in secrecy, its premise promises a riveting journey into the heart of Formula 1 racing, propelled by a star-studded cast and a storyline teeming with adrenaline-pumping action.

This movie is produced by Brad Pitt who also acts as a lead actor. Brad Pitt will be portraying Sonny Hayes, a fictional former racer who comes out of retirement to join forces with young exceptional driver Joshua Pearce depicted by Damson Idris another skillful actor.

Brad Pitt's F1 movie budget

Brad Pitt's F1 movie reportedly has a budget of $300 million which makes it one of the most expensive films ever made. To make sure the movie comes out with flying colors he has also onboarded Lewis Hamilton, a Formula One driver who has been involved to ensure Brad Pitt's F1 movie stays true to its course and doesn't look fake to the audience.

He does not just appear briefly in the motion picture but plays a key role where every scene reflects the real-world happenings at F1 circuits.

Lewis Hamilton recently spoke to GQ Magazine about his work on this project and his commitment to maintaining Formula 1’s honor on screen. Emoting passionately, Hamilton said—

“My point was: Guys, this movie needs to be so authentic."

He further elaborated on what his job meant—

“I felt my job really has been to try to call BS. ‘This would never happen.’ ‘This is how it would be.’ ‘This is how it could happen.’ Just giving them advice about what racing is really about and what, as a racing fan, would appeal and what would not.”

Hamilton's advice was really helpful because he has a great understanding of films that cater to all F1 fans of all ages. it related to it, from sound effects that mimic the voices of machines to scenes meant to give viewers the impression that they are competing in those races as well, comes from his imagination, giving it an incredibly realistic appearance.

Behind the scenes of Brad Pitt's F1 movie

Despite being among history’s most costly productions ever due to its humongous budgetary allocation, there were numerous upsides and downsides during the making of Brad Pitt's F1 movie. Viewers felt as if they were part of the action because there were real cars that had been made to look exactly like Formula 1 automobiles,

Brad Pitt’s F1 movie is yet to receive an official title and is being produced by Apple. It began with pre-production as early as 2023. The SAG-AFTRA strike is one notable setback that resulted in delays and increased production costs. Regardless, its makers kept their eyes on quality driven by a mutual love for their work and an unyielding quest for perfection.

Brad Pitt's F1 movie has big names acting in it, amazing visuals, and an enthralling story that will keep you wanting more making this grand piece redefine filmmaking standards forever as well as holding viewers spellbound across generations.

