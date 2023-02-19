Lewis Hamilton helping Brad Pitt to select his co-star for his F1 movie

Lewis Hamilton recently revealed he is helping Hollywood star Brad Pitt and his team select the co-star who will act alongside Pitt in an upcoming F1-based movie. The Briton is involved in a film project which will narrate the story of a veteran driver mentoring a rising F1 star.

The much-anticipated movie is set to start filming sometime this year, with Brad Pitt having visited the 2022 United States GP at the Circuit of the Americas. Producer Jerry Bruckheimer, director Joseph Kosinski, and screenwriter Ehren Kruger were also present at the race where Red Bull were officially crowned the 2022 constructors' champions.

Seven-time world champion Hamilton will work as a producer and advisor for the movie through his production company, Dawn Apollo Films.

Lewis Hamilton spoke about his involvement in the project so far and said:

“We're going through a process right now of selecting the character that will be alongside Brad, which is exciting. Basically that's the process of watching [the auditions]. We have recordings of them doing certain scenes and we got through it. I've have sat in the office with Jerry and Joe and Brad, and we've been watching them and kind of given our inputs and what we think.”

Lewis Hamilton claims 2022 was the greatest year of his career in terms of fan support

Lewis Hamilton recently claimed that the 2022 F1 season was the greatest year of his career in terms of fan support. The Briton failed to impress last year as his challenger, the W13, was riddled with porpoising from pre-season testing.

He was outperformed by his much younger teammate and Mercedes debutant George Russell, who delivered the team's only win of the year.

Despite a disappointing year on the track, Hamilton believes that the 2022 season was the greatest of his career due to the incredible support he received from fans around the world. He called the experience "empowering".

In an exclusive interview with Mercedes F1, Lewis Hamilton said:

"The fans continue to keep me going. 2022 has been the greatest year in my career in terms of fan support. There has been so much love and that's so appreciated. The support feels like it is magnified. I felt like we've been on a journey together more than ever before."

With the Silver Arrows having unveiled their highly anticipated 2023 challenger, the W14, fans are hoping for another championship-winning season for the seven-time world champion.

