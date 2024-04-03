"He's got a knack for it already": Lewis Hamilton talks about working with Brad Pitt for the F1 film

Lewis Hamilton has expressed his excitement at being part of the F1 movie starring Brad Pitt and praised the Hollywood actor for 'having a knack' for racing.

The seven-time world champion is serving as an Executive Producer on the movie titled "Apex" and guiding the crew to make the most authentic F1 movie possible. Pitt and the rest of the crew have been present on many race weekends and shot exclusively during the 2023 British GP in Silverstone.

In a video uploaded by GQ Sports, Lewis Hamilton spoke about being involved in the project and Brad Pitt's skills behind the wheel. He said:

"I've seen 'Interview with a Vampire' a thousand times, seen 'Top Gun' and all these great movies. Then to be standing with Brad and talking about racing and learning about racing, explaining to him the turning point to the braking point to apex and all these different things."

"Then being with Brad and seeing him drive in LA when we went to this track. I showed him around and nearly put the car in a wall. He's got a knack for it already, so he's just been working on honing that skill," he added.

Lewis Hamilton chimes in on his role in the Brad Pitt starrer 'Apex'

Lewis Hamilton said his role in the movie's behind-the-scenes involves calling out the BS and keeping it as authentic as possible.

In his interview with GQ, the Mercedes driver said:

"My point was: Guys, this movie needs to be so authentic. There are two different fan groups that we have—like, the old originals, who from the day they were born hearing the Grand Prix music every weekend and watched with their families, to the new generation that just learned about it today through Netflix."

“I felt my job really has been to try to call BS. ‘This would never happen,’ ‘This is how it would be.’"

Although "Apex" was due to release in 2024, the shoot got delayed significantly due to the actor's strike late in 2023. It is being reported that the movie might hit the screens in 2025 but there hasn't been an official announcement.

It will be interesting to see if Brad Pitt and the crew are spotted shooting in the F1 paddock in the 2024 season and hanging out with the rest of the grid, including Lewis Hamilton, as they did last year.