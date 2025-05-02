“I only want it if it self-destructs”- Fans react as Mission: Impossible- The Final Reckoning reveals elaborate popcorn bucket

Mission: Impossible- The Final Reckoning, the eighth installment of the Mission: Impossible film franchise, is set to be released in theatres on May 23, 2025. The sequel to the 2023 film, Mission: Impossible- Dead Reckoning Part One, the upcoming film will see Tom Cruise's Ethan Hunt fight with the Entity.

Before the film's May 2025 release, Regal Movies revealed an exclusive new popcorn bucket, which had fans excited about the film's release. To open the bucket, one will have to open it with a key that they will assemble. This is based on the keys to open "The Entity" in the movies.

As soon as fans saw Regal Movies' post on social media, they took to X and Instagram to express their opinions. One person, @blockxs, wrote on X that they only wanted the bucket if "it self-destructs."

"I only want it if it self-destructs"

This was in reference to the franchise's recurring "self-destruction" theme, wherein messages, phone booths, or any form of information delivery system, self-destruct after a certain amount of time. The self-destruction happens to ensure the confidentiality of the information being conveyed, and several fan reactions are a nod to this recurrent theme within the movies.

"I need it to self destruct and splash my popcorn around the theatre," said one X user.

"Okay, but does the key come with a 10-minute timer before it self-destructs?" another fan wrote on X.

Many fans also reacted to the design of the bucket and the logistics of needing a key to open it.

"So, the bucket is the mission, and my diet is the impossible part 😂," a fan wrote.

"Does it come with an extra key if you lose it?" another fan wondered.

Not everyone, however, is intrigued by this design, which was also made clear in many of the comments on social media.

"How did they make popcorn more annoying than it already is," commented an X user.

Irrespective of the reactions, it is clear that long-time fans of the franchise are eagerly awaiting the release of the latest movie. Mission: Impossible- The Final Reckoning is slated to be released on Friday, May 23, 2025.

Mission: Impossible- The Final Reckoning - What we know so far

Mission: Impossible- The Final Reckoning is the eighth installment of the Mission: Impossible franchise, although it is not yet confirmed whether it will be the last.

In this upcoming thriller and action flick, Tom Cruise's Ethan Hunt will continue his fight to stop Gabriel from finding the keys and gaining control of "The Entity." It is an AI technology that can control power grids and world banks.

The film will see actors like Simon Pegg, Hayley Atwell, and Vanessa Kirby, reprise their roles from the previous films. It will also see new additions such as Nick Offerman and Holt McCallany. Rolf Saxon, who appeared in the first film in 1996, will also reportedly make an appearance.

This film has been directed and written by Christopher McQuarrie and Erik Jendresen and will premiere on May 14, 2025, at the Cannes Film Festival. It will be released in theaters on May 23, 2025. Mission: Impossible- The Final Reckoning, with a runtime of 171 minutes, is being distributed by Paramount Pictures and boasts a budget of $400 million.

Fans can watch Mission: Impossible- The Final Reckoning in theaters with exclusive new popcorn buckets after its release on May 23, 2025.

