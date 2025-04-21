7 action movies to watch if you liked Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning follows Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) and his team as they face an advanced AI that poses a threat to global security. Directed by Christopher McQuarrie, this action-packed installment combines thrilling sequences, breathtaking locations, and unexpected plot twists, continuing the franchise's legacy of high-stakes suspense.

The cast also includes Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, and newcomer Hayley Atwell, whose performances add emotional depth and tension to the story. For fans craving similar excitement, here are seven action movies that deliver heart-pounding stunts and intense drama.

Disclaimer: The list reflects author's opinions and is not ranked in any particular order.

Skyfall, Tenet, The Bourne Ultimatum, and more films similar to Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning

1) Skyfall (2012)

Daniel Craig stars in Skyfall as James Bond (Image via Getty)

Among the most well-known James Bond films, Skyfall has just the right mix of action, drama, and character development. Daniel Craig returns as MI6 agent James Bond; when Raoul Silva (Javier Bardem), a former spy turned cyberterrorist, attacks MI6, Bond must confront his past. Moreover, Skyfall explores Bond's past and shortcomings, adding increased emotional stakes.

Judi Dench, Ralph Fiennes, and Naomie Harris also star in the film. From high-speed car chases to a desolate house confrontation, Skyfall features exciting action scenes like Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning. Bond's reflective journey and the somber tone mirror the themes and action of Dead Reckoning.

2) John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum (2019)

Keanu Reeves stars as John Wick in John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum (Image via Getty)

Returning as the title character, John Wick, Keanu Reeves is now the target of every contract killer on the globe after breaking one of the basic laws of the assassin world. What follows is a non-stop action rollercoaster packed with amazing combat choreography, stunning gunfights, and heart-pounding chases.

John Wick 3 is all about the stakes, much like Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning. Reflecting the world of espionage found in the Mission: Impossible series, this movie parallels its growing universe and rising intensity. John Wick's frantic battle for survival in a never-ending quest of retribution has all the qualities of an action film fan's fantasy.

3) Tenet (2020)

John David Washington stars in Tenet (Image via Getty)

With its rich story and creative use of time manipulation, Christopher Nolan's Tenet is a mind-bending action thriller that pushes the spy genre to new heights. The film explores "time inversion," when people and objects travel back in time, following an unidentified protagonist (John David Washington). As he tries to stop a global tragedy, the narrative unfolds through expertly designed action sequences that defy physics.

Much like Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning, Tenet keeps viewers on the edge of their seat, always wondering what is real and what is part of the mission. Action scenes in the movie, including a car chase with time-inverted cars, give the genre a completely new dimension. For fans of Dead Reckoning seeking both cerebral stimulation and exciting spectacle, Tenet is an ideal watch.

4) The Bourne Ultimatum (2007)

Matt Damon stars as Jason Bourne in The Bourne Ultimatum (Image via Getty)

The Bourne Ultimatum is the third installment in the Bourne trilogy. Amnesiac assassin Jason Bourne (Matt Damon) is still attempting to find his past while relentlessly chased by CIA agents. Bourne has to avoid his pursuers all while looking for the truth about his identity.

Like Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning, The Bourne Ultimatum features espionage, personal journeys, and unrelenting action. While both films highlight fast-thinking protagonists and their battle against overwhelming odds, the movie's realistic stunts and grounded approach to action differ from the more high-tech features of Dead Reckoning.

5) Extraction (2020)

Chris Hemsworth stars as Tyler Rake in Extraction (Image via Getty)

The action-packed movie Extraction stars Chris Hemsworth as Tyler Rake. Set in Dhaka, Bangladesh, the story follows a mercenary hired by a black ops organization to rescue the son of an international crime lord. As the story goes on, Rake has to find his way through the dangerous city while avoiding assassins, dishonest police, and other dangers.

Fans of Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning will enjoy this film for its high-speed action and tension that captivates viewers. In addition, the fast-paced action scenes and sense of urgency in Extraction make Ethan Hunt's jobs just as exciting.

6) The Man from U.N.C.L.E. (2015)

Henry Cavill stars as Napoleon Solo in The Man from U.N.C.L.E. (Image via Getty)

Directed by Guy Ritchie, The Man from U.N.C.L.E. is an action movie that gives the spy genre a new, familiar look. Set during the Cold War, it follows CIA agent Napoleon Solo (Henry Cavill) and KGB officer Illya Kuryakin (Armie Hammer), who work together to stop a group of criminals from making a nuclear bomb.

Much like Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, The Man from U.N.C.L.E. features unlikely partners navigating global intrigue while dealing with their clashing personalities. What sets this film apart is its smart dialogue and stylish action. This movie is a smart but easy-to-understand look at spy action. It has fun characters and a lively 1960s look.

7) Atomic Blonde (2017)

Charlize Theron stars as Lorraine Broughton in Atomic Blonde (Image via Getty)

Atomic Blonde stars Charlize Theron as Lorraine Broughton, an MI6 officer tasked with finding a double agent in Cold War-era Berlin. As she delves deeper into the mission, Broughton is driven to face the harsh reality of treachery, risk, and lethal conflicts. The film is gritty and action-packed, sharing a lot of traits with Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning.

Theron's performance demonstrates that interesting people and complicated stories can be found in action-packed movies. For those wanting to see a darker, more visceral side of the espionage genre, Atomic Blonde is an exciting film. It features sleek, neon-drenched images and explosive action scenes.

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning is available for streaming on Amazon Prime, HBO Max, and Apple TV.

