“How the f**k did they”: Fans confused as Matt Damon’s The Odyssey first look gets taken down by its own studio

The Odyssey is one of the most anticipated films among movie buffs for the next few years. Hitting theatres in 2026, the film will be director Christopher Nolan's return to the big screen after winning an Academy Award for Oppenheimer. The first still from the film was revealed online on Monday, February 17, 2025.

The first look for The Odyssey revealed Matt Damon as the story's protagonist, Odysseus. The look was shared on every social account held by Universal Pictures online and on X, and the still was also posted by the film's official account, @odysseymovie.

However, the first look for Matt Damon posted on @odysseymovie received a copyright claim, and the photo was taken down. The copyright claim came from who? Well, it was the parent company Universal Pictures itself. This sent many fans confused as they questioned why Universal Pictures would take down a still of their film and this led to many hilarious reactions online as well.

Here are some of those reactions:

"How the f**k did they get copyrighted by their own company," said one confused fan on X.

"Did y'all just receive a copyright strike on your own movie based on a centuries-old story in the public domain?," questioned another fan.

"Dread it, run from it, copyright will come for us all," joked another fan.

"Did Universal hand a copyright notice to their own film?," questioned another fan.

"How can you make a copyright claim on your own picture," said another fan.

"'removed due to copyright' lol," shared another fan.

What is Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey about?

Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey is based on Homer's Greek poem of the same name. Often considered one of the most important pieces of literature, the poem follows the tale of the Greek hero known as Odysseus who is trying to get back home after the Trojan War.

The story also features mythological Greek creatures like the Cyclops and Sirens and covers the final six weeks of Odysseus' journey. The synopsis for the poem as per Britannica reads as:

"The poem is the story of Odysseus, king of Ithaca, who wanders for 10 years (although the action of the poem covers only the final six weeks) trying to get home after the Trojan War."

It continues:

When does The Odyssey release?

The Odyssey will be released in cinemas on July 17, 2026. Directed by Christopher Nolan, it will see the filmmaker utilize IMAX technology once more. While announcing the film, Universal Pictures stated this:

"Christopher Nolan’s next film ‘The Odyssey’ is a mythic action epic shot across the world using brand new IMAX film technology. The film brings Homer’s foundational saga to IMAX film screens for the first time and opens in theaters everywhere on July 17, 2026."

The film stars Matt Damon and he will be joined by Robert Pattinson, Tom Holland, Zendaya, Anne Hathaway, Lupita Nyong'o, and more. For further updates on the film, stay tuned.

