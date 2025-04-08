"The saviour of cinema" - Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning's trailer has fans excited for Tom Cruise's return as Ethan Hunt

The official trailer for Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning was released online yesterday on April 7, 2025. Being the eighth film in the long-running franchise, it delivered everything that fans expect from Tom Cruise running to high-flying stunts that will have you on the edge of your seat. It also teased how the story is going to play following the cliffhanger ending of the last film.
In the new trailer for Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning, fans get to see Tom Cruise's Ethan Hunt once more go up against the evil artificial intelligence known as the Entity.
Aside from that, fans also get to see brand-new looks at characters played by Nick Offerman, Hannah Waddingham, Holt McCallany, and more, while also seeing returning stars Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames, Henry Czerny, and more.
Following its release, fans quickly acclaimed the trailer for selling them on the excitement of the Mission: Impossible franchise. Not only that, but fans started hailing Cruise as the "saviour" of cinema and further showcased their excitement at his return as Ethan Hunt in the upcoming movie. Here are some of the reactions to the trailer:
"Mr movies, the last movie star, the saviour of cinema, hollywood royalty, president of the movies, tom cruise," said one fan on X.
"'You gave him an aircraft carrier??' This might be the greatest film of all time," reacted another fan.
"They're really gonna have Ethan Hunt plug into the metaverse and face down The Entity singlehandedly like the end of Matrix Revolutions and it's gonna be the greatest thing of all time," said another fan.
"Tom Cruise’s work on the Mission: Impossible films as Ethan Hunt, especially over the last decade and a half, might be the pinnacle of modern cinematic/blockbuster myth-making. Goosebumps," said another fan.
"I’m declaring this now trailer of the year!!!!!! F**k James Bond Ethan Hunt is my action movie god!!!!!" said another fan.
"I do not think that the human brain is able to even come close to understanding just how good the final reckoning is going to be," said another fan.
"I've watched the Final Reckoning trailer 4 times already, I'm absolutely feral," reacted one fan.
What is Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning about?
Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning is set to be the eighth film in the franchise and is a direct sequel to Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One as well. It will pick up following the events of the previous flick as Ethan Hunt takes the fight to the dangerous AI known as the Entity. The official logline for the film reads:
"Our lives are the sum of our choices. Tom Cruise is Ethan Hunt in Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning."
As of now, not many plot details have been provided for Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning, but as per the trailers, it certainly looks like Ethan Hunt will not only be joined by his old crew in this new mission, but will also have some newcomers tagging along as well. The trailer also teases an underwater stunt alongside Hunt on the side of a bipedal plane.
Director Christopher McQuarrie returns to helm this installment as well. Fans can check out Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning when it releases in theaters on May 23, 2025.