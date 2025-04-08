"The saviour of cinema" - Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning's trailer has fans excited for Tom Cruise's return as Ethan Hunt

The official trailer for Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning was released online yesterday on April 7, 2025. Being the eighth film in the long-running franchise, it delivered everything that fans expect from Tom Cruise running to high-flying stunts that will have you on the edge of your seat. It also teased how the story is going to play following the cliffhanger ending of the last film.

Ad

In the new trailer for Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning, fans get to see Tom Cruise's Ethan Hunt once more go up against the evil artificial intelligence known as the Entity.

Aside from that, fans also get to see brand-new looks at characters played by Nick Offerman, Hannah Waddingham, Holt McCallany, and more, while also seeing returning stars Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames, Henry Czerny, and more.

Following its release, fans quickly acclaimed the trailer for selling them on the excitement of the Mission: Impossible franchise. Not only that, but fans started hailing Cruise as the "saviour" of cinema and further showcased their excitement at his return as Ethan Hunt in the upcoming movie. Here are some of the reactions to the trailer:

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Mr movies, the last movie star, the saviour of cinema, hollywood royalty, president of the movies, tom cruise," said one fan on X.

"'You gave him an aircraft carrier??' This might be the greatest film of all time," reacted another fan.

"They're really gonna have Ethan Hunt plug into the metaverse and face down The Entity singlehandedly like the end of Matrix Revolutions and it's gonna be the greatest thing of all time," said another fan.

Ad

"Tom Cruise’s work on the Mission: Impossible films as Ethan Hunt, especially over the last decade and a half, might be the pinnacle of modern cinematic/blockbuster myth-making. Goosebumps," said another fan.

"I’m declaring this now trailer of the year!!!!!! F**k James Bond Ethan Hunt is my action movie god!!!!!" said another fan.

Ad

"I do not think that the human brain is able to even come close to understanding just how good the final reckoning is going to be," said another fan.

"I've watched the Final Reckoning trailer 4 times already, I'm absolutely feral," reacted one fan.

What is Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning about?

Expand Tweet

Ad

Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning is set to be the eighth film in the franchise and is a direct sequel to Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One as well. It will pick up following the events of the previous flick as Ethan Hunt takes the fight to the dangerous AI known as the Entity. The official logline for the film reads:

"Our lives are the sum of our choices. Tom Cruise is Ethan Hunt in Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning."

Ad

As of now, not many plot details have been provided for Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning, but as per the trailers, it certainly looks like Ethan Hunt will not only be joined by his old crew in this new mission, but will also have some newcomers tagging along as well. The trailer also teases an underwater stunt alongside Hunt on the side of a bipedal plane.

Director Christopher McQuarrie returns to helm this installment as well. Fans can check out Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning when it releases in theaters on May 23, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rohit Rajput Rohit has been a pop culture writer at Sportskeeda covering comics and films since the last 2 years. Currently pursuing his Masters degree in Journalism from Leeds Beckett University, Rohit has always been an avid fan of comic books, films, and storytelling, and likes to surround himself with thought-provoking content.



Rohit had an initial 2.5 year stint at LatestLY as a film critic and entertainment features writer, which paved the way for his current role at Sportskeeda. He prioritizes topmost standards in journalism in his content pieces by following the 5Ws guidelines: What, Why, Where, When, and Who.



Rohit found himself drawn to the dynamic world of popular culture after watching Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man 2 two decades ago. Academy award winner Jeff Bridges, acclaimed filmmakers James Gunn, Denis Villeneuve, John Carney, and Christopher Nolan, author Alan Moore, and singer-songwriter Trent Reznor have all influenced his love of popular culture.



Rohit has had the privilege of interacting with Desi Girl-turned-Hollywood star Priyanka Chopra in a roundtable interview. When not lost in the world of pop culture, Rohit likes to strum the guitar, watch movies, go to the gym, and play video games. Know More