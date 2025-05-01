7 action thrillers to watch if you liked Netflix’s Havoc

Netflix's Havoc, originally filmed back in 2021, features Tom Hardy known for The Dark Knight Rises and Mad Max: Fury Road, as a police detective named Walker. Walker is not a villain but a police detective who gets caught in the middle of conflicting sides -- a town mayor, colleagues, family, and the Chinese mafia.

Undoubtedly, fans loved Havoc for its action sequences and plot. Luckily, there are several other action thrillers to watch next after Netflix's Havoc. From John Wick to Extraction, here are seven action-packed thrillers available if you’re looking to watch something similar to Havoc (2025) on Netflix.

John Wick, Blackout, and 5 other thriller movies to watch if you liked Netflix's Havoc

1) Extraction (2020)

A snap from Extraction's trailer (Image via Netflix)

Also featuring drug lords, betrayal, intense combat, and high-speed chases, this action thriller stars Australian Hollywood star Chris Hemsworth, aka Marvel's Thor.

Avengers: Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo co-wrote this action story that takes place in India. Hemsworth plays an Australian black-ops mercenary called Tyler, who is on an assigned mission to rescue the son of an established Bangladesh drug lord, Ovi Mahajan Jr. As his priorities change, he has to decide whether to keep Ovi safe or to carry on with his mission.

2) John Wick (2014)

John Wick (Image via Netflix)

Fans may have already watched one of John Wick and its multiple instalments. But if you haven’t, you can start. After his iconic role as ‘Neo’ in The Matrix movies, Keanu Reeves plays an ex-professional murderer seeking to avenge the death of his loved ones. To do this, he unleashes his inner ninja-assassin to confront the Russian mob.

3) Centauro (2022)

Poster for Centuaro (Image via Netflix)

This speedy thriller movie is allegedly a Spanish remake of the 2017 French-Belgian film called Burn Out.

Rafa, played by Alex Monner, is a professional Spanish motorcycle racer in Centuaro. However, he is put through a test when his love for his girlfriend and driving abilities. He is asked to make a key drug delivery to pay off a debt that his son's mother has with a cartel. He must drive as fast as he can to protect his family and make things alright.

4) Cold Pursuit (2019)

Cold Pursuit (Image via Netflix)

Popularly known for his role in the Taken trilogy, Liam Neeson is back for another revenge in Cold Pursuit. In this snowy thriller, Neeson's character, Nels, is a respectable driver who confronts gangsters over his son’s “accidental” heroin overdose.

Although Nels is a sorted and respectable driver, he is not afraid to shed some blood for his family.

5) Extraction 2 (2023)

Extraction 2 (Image via Netflix)

Chris Hemsworth's character returns from being almost dead to rescue the imprisoned family of a ruthless gangster leader from Georgia. As he tackles enemies and faces harsh assaults, he must confront personal demons and push his limits in a relentless mission of survival and redemption.

Extraction 2 also features appearances from former Bond girl Olga Kurylenko and Idris Elba.

6) Triple Frontier (2019)

Triple Frontier (Image via Netflix)

This action thriller features not one, not two, but four big names in Hollywood: Ben Affleck of Argo, Pedro Pascal of The Last of Us, Oscar Isaac of X-Men: Apocalypse, Charlie Hunnam of The Lost City of Z, and Garrett Hedlund of Tron: Legacy star as US ARMY members who are on an international mission to sabotage a drug cartel leader's plans.

As a fun fact, scene locations for this film include Colombia, Hawaii, and California, which are all part of the United States.

7) Blackout (2022)

Blackout Movie (Image via Netflix)

In Blackout, a narcos vs. police action thriller, Josh Duhamel is an undercover DEA agent who mysteriously wakes up in an unknown place, apparently a medical centre in Mexico. Constraints with a Mexican cartel group member begin to appear as he slowly starts to remember why he is there in the first place.

Although it was not praised by critics, this action thriller offers amazing stunts as a single man tries to get out of an international hostage situation.

Other action thriller movies that you can watch after Havoc include The Red Redemption, Sleepless Night, The Drop, Hyena, and Dredd

